SPEED breeding techniques could play a key role in unlocking the next big varietal advances in mung beans.
University of Queensland plant breeder and crop geneticist Lee Hickey said a mixture of technological advances in breeding and access to a plethora of plant germplasm held in seed banks such as the Australian Grains Genebank would help drive productivity gains.
Speaking at the Australian Summer Grains Conference on the Gold Coast last week Prof Hickey said the industry needed to highlight its wish list to allow breeders to get to work on the next generation of varieties.
"We need to know what is important, for instance there are the end use traits such as protein composition and functionality along with things like flavour and texture and mouthfeel that we can work on," he said.
At present he said the 'beany' flavour and texture of mung beans were seen as a negative by certain sectors of the consumer market.
"At present the flavour, texture and mouth feel that has been identified as unappealing can be removed via processing, but if we could remove them via breeding it would make things simpler for end users."
"We're not there yet but CSIRO's Michelle Colgrave is doing some really exciting work looking at those typical green beany flavours you get in legumes.
"At present we're not entirely sure which compounds drive it but we're looking at the key compounds and trying to isolate them."
Professor Hickey said the challenge for breeders was keeping up with the market and that is why new techniques were so important to ensure new varieties went out in a timely manner.
"Traditional plant breeding is slow, you've got limited genetic variation in elite germplasm, but once you start looking further afield and into the material held in gene banks you have access to great variation."
However, he said finding the relevant material was difficult, with many different traits governed by many different genes.
"It is why technology such as phenotyping systems can be so important."
In the glasshouses, Prof Hickey said speed breeding could present good opportunities for mung beans, with the potential for them to be flowering inside 28 days, allowing faster turnaround of crosses.
But it was technology that had him most excited about shortening the breeding process.
"Whether it be using a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) to go and measure biomass rather than harvesting a crop or probes to measure canopy temperature there is a lot of exciting stuff out there."
Prof Hickey said the major challenge would still be wading through the vast amounts of combinations possible within the plant genome.
"Traits unfortunately don't work with single genes but chromosomal blocks, and the numbers really quickly stack up, say you've got ten genes for agronomy, ten genes for protein traits and 10 genes for sensory traits then there is more than a billion ways it could be crossed with 30 plants."
He said artificial intelligence was playing a big role in helping speed up the laborious process.
"We used an AI guided breeding approach at UQ, which is ideal to tackle gene stacking."
Prof Hickey said work was done in silico, where an experiment is conducted via a computer simulation.
"We use the simulations to try and design the perfect variety, we identify the haplotypes we want then do an AI simulation."
"The last bit is creating the stacks, for real, using speed breeding and knowing the crosses we want to make."
"This process is optimising everything we do, with targeted crosses we can get where we want to go much faster."
Prof Hickey said access to big data was helping make valuable discoveries.
"Take barley for instance, with its three major diseases of spot form of net blotch, net form of net blotch and scald, we've taken a susceptible variety, which we previously wouldn't have bothered continuing looking at because it was too time consuming and identified resistant genes hidden in the genome."
"This is the value of taking the big data driven approach, you can sort through the combinations much more precisely and this is turn creates opportunities to create products the market wants."
"For instance, in wheat we have different varieties for different applications, such as noodle wheat, biscuit wheat and soft wheat, with mung beans we could do the same thing and tailor proteins specific to what an end user wants."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
