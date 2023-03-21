Farm Online
Call out for Beef Bites presenters at northern cattle event

Updated March 22 2023 - 11:46am, first published 8:00am
Beef event seeking research to chew on

With more than 200 delegates expected at the 2023 Northern Beef Research Updates Conference to be held in Darwin in August, the call has gone out for Beef Bites presenters to add their research to the conference menu.

