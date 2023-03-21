Beef event seeking research to chew on

With more than 200 delegates expected at the 2023 Northern Beef Research Updates Conference to be held in Darwin in August, the call has gone out for Beef Bites presenters to add their research to the conference menu.
NBRUC will be held in Darwin from August 22 to 25, with the program to focus on the profitability, resilience and sustainability of Northern Australia beef cattle research and management.
Chair of the NBRUC organising committee and Katherine beef producer, Jay Mohr Bell, said the Beef Bites presentations would add a lively, fast-paced dimension to a packed program of research and development presentations built around the theme of Recipes for Success.
"Researchers, extension officers, industry advisers, agribusiness representatives, beef producers and students are all encouraged to dust off their keyboards and submit a one-page paper by Friday, 26 May, to be considered as a NBRUC 2023 Beef Bites presenter," Mr Mohr-Bell said.
Beef Bites are three or ten-minute presentations that fit under the following themes:
The NBRUC program is comprised of two days of technical presentations, three evenings of social events and optional half or full-day field trips, providing innovative learning experiences and fostering networking opportunities.
Mr Mohr-Bell said there were many and varied roles contributing to a viable beef industry in Northern Australia.
"Prospective sponsors, presenters and delegates are encouraged to visit www.nabrc.com.au/nbruc-2023 to register their participation in Recipe for Success: NBRUC 2023's Menu for Northern Beef Research," he said.
Early Bird registrations close July 10.
