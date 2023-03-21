A LOVE for the red outback dirt - in particular that of Rawlinna station - has passed through three generations of the McQuie family.
The youngest of those, Matilda McQuie, followed in the footsteps of her father Dougal and grandfather Murray to complete her fourth shearing season this year.
Located 400 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie, Rawlinna is known as Australia's largest operating sheep station - covering an area roughly the size of Sydney, with 1,011,714 hectares.
Ms McQuie, who worked as a jillaroo, said it was hard work and a job that should not be underestimated.
But the reward was always well worth the work put in.
It is a difficult point to argue, given the team worked 12 to 13 hour days over four weeks and shore through 30,900-head of Merinos in the height of a Nullarbor summer.
It included 5500 lambs.
Many days hit between 25- 35 degrees, but there was also a fair share of 40-plus degree days.
Kitted up in a motorbike helmet and boots, Ms McQuie played an integral role in sheep work.
Unfortunately, this meant she didn't get to see shearing in full-swing at the 16-stand, double-storey shed.
"It is always buzzing with energy at its busiest time," Ms McQuie said.
"I've always found it nice when working the yards, you can hear the music blaring from inside the shed and occasionally someone yelling and or laughing over the top of it.
"It is a very positive environment and everyone comes in, knuckles down to get the sheep shorn and wool pressed."
Ms McQuie participated in most musters - her favourite task - and many droves, delivering woolly sheep to the shed and taking shorn ones back home.
Ms McQuie said there were challenges this year, as can be expected, racing sheep against the sun and redrafting a mob, which accidentally mixed up again.
She recalled a sudden thunderstorm coming through.
"There was lots of running around to get the shorn sheep out of the yards, the woollies up into the shed and tarps on the wool bales before they got wet," Ms McQuie said.
"In saying that, the rain and cool change during summer is always very welcome."
Ms McQuie was fortunate to work with two of her friends this year, including Troy Campbell, who returned for his fourth season and Chelsea Hansford, in her second.
"It was great fun working with a couple of extra people who know the place and the sheep after a couple seasons, it definitely makes things run a lot smoother," she said.
"It made the downtime more fun as well, getting that time to unwind with some good mates nearby has been wonderful."
Ms McQuie said she also enjoyed watching the crew cut-out in the shearing shed.
"The energy is at a high and everyone is doing what they need to get the last sheep done," she said.
"The cut out celebration is always a good time, it was great to unwind with everyone after an intense four weeks."
Shearing may have wrapped up, but it doesn't mean work has stopped for Ms McQuie.
The next week will be spent placing sheep and adjustments will be made for another three to four weeks.
"We will look after the weaned lambs for a similar time frame, training them to find the water without their mums," she said.
"It will be nice to quiet down after this to do water runs and general maintenance."
Ms McQuie has learned countless valuable lessons and skills working at Rawlinna, which she found translated well into many other aspects of life.
"The character building is arguably unmatched for anyone who is willing to take on challenges and constructive criticism," she said.
"I've enjoyed working under Jimmy Wood (station manager), his understanding of the place helps with the running of operations and infrastructure."
