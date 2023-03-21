Farm Online
Rawlinna station shears its way through 30,900-head of Merinos

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
March 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Matilda McQuie completed her fourth shearing season at Rawlinna station this year. Photo by Stephanie Coombes.

A LOVE for the red outback dirt - in particular that of Rawlinna station - has passed through three generations of the McQuie family.

Journalist

