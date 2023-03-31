Irrigated Lagoona offered with leucaena bonus

PREMIUM Dawson Valley property Lagoona features excellent water security and fertile soils supported by improved grazing with stands of highly productive leucaena.
Offered by the Hindle family, it is only second time the 1213 hectare (2997 acre) freehold property has been offered to the open market in the past 50 years.
Lagoona sits alongside the renowned Dawson River 28km south of Theodore, 80km from Moura, and 96km from Taroom.
There is 472ha (1166 acres) of irrigation including 352 (870 acres) hectares of levelled flood irrigated row crop and 120ha (296 acres) under centre pivot.
There is also 144ha (356 acres) of reliable dryland cultivation country with an opportunity to irrigate.
The 488ha (1206 acres) balance of Lagoona is grazing country featuring leucaena and improved buffel grass, native pastures and para grass pastures.
The estimated carrying capacity of the grazing country is 300 backgrounders.
Lagoona's excellent water supply includes 3197 megalitres of secure water entitlements from Dawson River including 2000ML supplemented and 1197ML flood harvest with maximum take of 1640ML a water year for a total of 3640ML.
Adding to the appeal of the property is there is about 2200ML of on-farm storage.
There is also 11km of proven levee bank surrounding the storage dams and irrigated country.
Other improvements include three homes, a large machinery shed, ancillary sheds, 950 tonnes of on farm grain silo storage.
Contact Scott Kostecki, 0428 182 222, or Barry Hoare, 0427 134 750, Leichardt Group.
