THE search is on for the next six emerging leaders in Australia's beef industry.
The Australian Beef Industry Foundation is once again offering the opportunity for people aged 21 to 40 involved in the beef supply chain to attend a one-week Marcus Oldham Rural Leadership program at the Marcus Oldham College in Geelong, Victoria.
ABIF covers all financial support, including tuition, accommodation, meals, travel to and from MOC from their residence and other incidental costs.
Scholarship applications close on April 7.
ABIF will form a a panel of independent local people to assess the applications.
ABIF scholarships have been provided for this opportunity for over a decade; for the past three years in conjunction with Meat & Livestock Australia.
To discuss the opportunity, contact ABIF chairman John Gunthorpe on 0400 403 456 or info@abif.com.au.
ALSO IN BEEF:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.