Farm Online
Home/Beef

ABIF scholarships to Marcus Oldham rural leadership program up for grabs again

March 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's ABIF scholarship recipients Sam Stringer, Harry Fairchild, Ella Watkins, Katy Hayes, Max Vowell and Charles Vaughan with ABIF chairman John Gunthorpe.

THE search is on for the next six emerging leaders in Australia's beef industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.