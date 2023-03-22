Farm Online
"Hold back" of lambs in 2022 sees half of producers sell less than expected

By Kristin Murdock
March 22 2023 - 1:00pm
Lamb sales set to hit 13.44 million in first half of 2023

The 'holding back' of lambs by producers in late 2022, primarily because of weather conditions, has led to 55pc of producers expecting to increase their lamb sales in the first half of 2023.

