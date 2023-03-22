Lamb sales set to hit 13.44 million in first half of 2023

The 'holding back' of lambs by producers in late 2022, primarily because of weather conditions, has led to 55pc of producers expecting to increase their lamb sales in the first half of 2023.
The February 2023 MLA Sheep Producer Intentions Pulse survey results show that over half of Australian sheep producers sold less lambs than expected when they completed October's survey.
This translates to an increase of 3.27 million lambs to be sold on top of the estimates from the October survey, or a total of 13.44 million head, in the first half of 2023.
Total lamb sales at the end of 2022 reached an estimated 8.75 million, 3.09 million head less than the projection estimates of October.
The decline in sales was mostly attributed to weather conditions impacting producers' ability to achieve the targeted lamb performance required for sale.
Lamb condition and weight have been key determinants of market price over the last few months, as buyers have plenty of stock to choose from.
Other reasonings stated by MLA survey respondents were prices not being strong enough (25pc), less lambs than expected from the 2022 drop (13pc) and harvest activities being prioritised (12pc).
Although labour issues have been felt across the supply chain, therefore restricting processor capacity, only 6pc of producers who sold fewer lambs than expected attributed it to processor availability issues.
Mercado analysts said east coast lamb slaughter was 3.5pc above the five-year average for the first 9 weeks of 2023, and 11pc above the same period last year.
While slaughter throughput for the last 12 weeks of 2022 was also up (15pc on the year prior and 3pc on the five-year average), total lamb slaughter for the year was still below the pre-drought levels of 2017/18.
Lamb yardings week-to-date for 2023 have increased 15pc year-on-year as more lambs come to weight and hit the market after the intensive rebuild period.
With more lambs likely in the saleyards, there is the potential of pricing pressures and increased selectiveness from buyers.
MLA forecast the 2023 flock size to reach its largest levels since 2007.
This, along with lamb slaughter increasing to 22.6 million head in 2023 and reaching record levels in 2024, is supported by the lift in supply indicated in the survey.
Carcase weights are set to remain historically high.
At the saleyards, buyers can afford to be selective on what lambs to take and which ones to leave, which is leading to premium prices for lambs with weight and good condition.
With feed still available, producers still holding back lambs from last season will be able to enter the market when their stock reach adequate weights.
According to MLA, processing space for small stock doesn't seem to be an issue for producers and suggests that production forecasts are attainable.
