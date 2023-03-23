THE GRAINS sector is working hard to come up with environment, sustainability and governance solutions that satisfy increasing market demands while remaining user-friendly enough to be widely adopted by the production sector.
Shona Gawel, new chief executive at GrainGrowers, said an industry-wide push had led to the development of the Grains Sustainability Framework.
"We are looking at key areas across three major pillars, responsible stewardship, building capacity and consumer confidence," she said.
Speaking at the Australian Summer Grains Conference on the Gold Coast recently Ms Gawel said it was important the grains industry was meeting its sustainability obligations.
"You can see the importance of social licence in what happened with the banking royal commission and how that can be eroded."
"In the grains industry we have not had the burning issues like live exports of livestock but there are things there, such as input use that we need to ensure we have a framework in place."
To this end she said industry bodies, including GrainGrowers, Grain Producers Australia, Grain Trade Australia, the Grains Research and Development Corporation and Grains Australia had worked together to come up with the industry's first sustainability framework.
"We believe the framework can help growers by highlighting our innovation in managing Australia's highly variable climate, how our no-till systems, cover crops and rotations provide good environmental and economic outcomes."
She said international customers were increasingly looking for grain growers to be able to present their sustainability credentials.
"To be able to point to a framework which we are working on will be important for trade and market access, it may not be a matter of winning premiums for our product but the opportunity to access particular markets."
Ms Gawel said there were a number of practical projects set to improve Australian grain growers' sustainability.
"The GRDC are working on projects such as coated, slow release urea which will limit nitrogen emissions, there's work being done on creating circular economies where we look to better utilise by-products such as straw, we're seeing work happening on the ground."
Imogen King, group technical manager for Corson Grain said there had been a change in retailers' approach to sustainability.
"These big retailers are driving sustainability claims through their consumers, sustainability credentials have gone from something a couple of years ago that were nice to have, now customers are saying they won't buy the project if it doesn't have it," she said.
Also speaking at the conference Ms King said the Australia / Pacific ag sector could see a disconnect in sustainability programs developed by big business in North America and Europe.
"Companies such as Kelloggs with their head office in the US have sustainability audit schemes that don't necessarily reflect what is happening here.
"Issues like wage theft or other non-environmental factors are in a lot of schemes because they are problems in parts of the world but not necessarily here."
Ms Gawel agreed.
"Australian farm systems are different, some things that work in Europe aren't appropriate here and vice-versa, we need to have a fit for purpose set of standards."
In terms of meeting emissions targets Ms King said Corson had been able to do better with its New Zealand operations because of the high use of renewable hydro-electricity.
"It has meant our Australian business is lagging behind on power a little."
She said Corson was working with its grower customers to come up with ways of reporting sustainability without the reporting system becoming more invasive to the business.
"We want to make things less burdensome to the farm business but still provide the information the customers want."
"With things like Grower Certification Audit Programs, there are some handy tools that just allow you to update the data year on year and you can take modules out if it something you can demonstrate you've already done, all of it makes it easier."
"We've already heard back it has taken some of the headaches out of the process, taking out some of those governance issues that don't necessarily apply it has made things easier."
Ms Gawel said a key in the ESG space for Australian grain growers would be gathering more detailed data.
"It has been something we've struggled with, some of the data we would like is either not there at the moment or not available in an easily formatted manner."
"Without the data it is hard to put in goals and objectives."
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
