Plans were launched this week to give the Federal government the ability to watch farm activity from space.
Science agency CSIRO is leading a "water research mission" to allow the Federal government to monitor water use using satellites.
Alerting authorities to excess runoff from farm irrigation, is one of the stated aims of the AquaWatch Australia project.
A total of $83 million will be spent by government with tie-ins to research institutes and industry.
AquaWatch aims to build a network of observation satellites and ground-based sensors to monitor the quality of Australia's rivers and coastal and inland waterways with real-time data and predictive analysis.
The "mission" wants to provide a weather service for water quality, and deliver accurate, real-time water quality data monitoring and forecasting.
AquaWatch will enable government, scientists and industry to monitor in real-time natural events such as toxic algal blooms, the contamination of drinking water and "excess runoff from irrigation".
The project was launched today by Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic and Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek.
The Ministers said more and faster information means action can be taken to address problems as they arise.
For example, this will ensure regional communities' water supplies are safeguarded and kept safe for drinking and use.
As well as monitoring the health of our inland rivers, dams and waterways, the AquaWatch system will also potentially be able to monitor coastal wetlands, aquaculture farms, riparian vegetation and terrestrial biodiversity, mine sites, mangroves and coral reef environments.
Six pilot sites have already been established with partners in Australia and another five internationally in Chile, Colombia, Malaysia, the United States and Vietnam.
Mr Husic said knowing in real time what the water quality is like will improve the quality of life for communities.
"It will establish a system for monitoring water quality from space, using an extensive network of ground-based sensors calibrated with Earth observation satellites.
"Having this real-time data means that we can monitor and manage the water quality in our oceans and riverways."
Ms Plibersek said: "We know that we have to protect the health of our water supplies for the future - for our communities, for use in agriculture and industry and for the environment.
"When it comes to safeguarding the quality of our water, getting more information faster means that government and industry can respond to issues quickly when they arise.
"AquaWatch's new satellite and sensor network means when there are issues with water supplies we can take action faster," she said.
"The sensors will also help to predict natural events like toxic algal blooms, the contamination of drinking water and excess runoff from irrigation.
"The program will also assist in managing aquatic eco-systems that Australia relies on for economic activities - such as fishing and aquaculture."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
