AFTER an unsuccessful entry into Australia, Farmers Business Network (FBN) has discontinued its Australian branch - resulting in the discounting of its remaining fertiliser to its customers across the country.
FBN has cited core economic and geographic differences between its United States home and Australia as the main reason for winding back Australian operations.
The business has built up a big name in North America, starting off as a data-sharing analytics network and growing to include financial and veterinary services.
FBN co-founder Charles Baron was hoping to bring this broad product offering to Australia, however he said the vastness of the country made logistics incredibly difficult.
"We have to build all the logistics to delivery infrastructure, the warehouse and supply chain infrastructure, the suppliers, the products, all from the ground up - so it's a very large process," Mr Baron said.
"I think a lot of the basic geography features of Australia make it a challenge, Australia has two primary growing regions but they're vastly separated."
Within Australia's growing regions, there are vast distances and separation between the farms, while the US and Canadian farms are close together and are a part of one contiguous growing region.
This means the "United States model" wasn't instantly applicable on Australian soil, as there are fundamental differences in the logistic infrastructure required to support farmers.
FBN has started the process of winding down its Australian operations and has said when the time is right it will shut down its head office in Perth - most likely this autumn.
Previous customers of FBN have been approached by FBN sales representatives to purchase the remaining fertiliser stock in the country at a discount rate.
"We're just going to wind down, we're selling through our inventory and we're working through all that inventory with our growers," Mr Baron said.
