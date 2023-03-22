Farm Online
Key industry messages from research papers discussed at Sydney Good Meat Summit

By Kristin Murdock
March 22 2023 - 4:00pm
The positives of red meat consumption was discussed at a recent MLA and AMPC summit. Picture supplied.

The Australian Meat Processor Corporation (AMPC) together with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) brought nine scientists from around the world together in Sydney yesterday for a day-long summit to discuss the scientific evidence in support of red meat and livestock production in today's society.

