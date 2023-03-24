Two large farm grazing blocks are on the market just 15 minutes from each other near Ararat in western Victoria.
On the Moran Track at Great Western is 218 hectares (538 acres) backing onto a state forest priced at $4850/acre or just over $2.6 million.
There is another large block on the Warrayatkin Road at Ararat which takes in 182ha (450 acres) priced at $5000/ac or $2.25m.
Both are being marketed by Elders Real Estate.
The Moran Track block offers versatile grazing and cropping country on undulating land.
Agents say the block may suit a lifestyle buyer or a local farmer looking for some extra land.
It is considered 90 per cent arable with sub clover base, scattered gums and four dams.
The property has new kangaroo fencing to the external perimeter and a basic shearing shed which agents say is in need of repair.
Average annual rainfall is around 600mm.
The Warrayatkin Road block also takes in undulating productive loam soils with Pyrenees Highway frontage.
It has power running through the land and elevated potential home sites with mountain views.
Agents say fencing is in top shape a with central laneway system accessing 10 paddocks watered with 10 dams.
Pastures have been improved with strong Phalaris base (250 acres sown to Rye/clover mix).
Rainfall also averages around 600mm.
For more information on both blocks contact the Elders agent Michael Fratin on 0409 184572.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
