Farm Online
Home/Property

Prices of around $2.5 million for two farm blocks for sale near Ararat

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Moran farm block is just minutes from Ararat. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

Two large farm grazing blocks are on the market just 15 minutes from each other near Ararat in western Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.