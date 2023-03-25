Picturesque, productive Riverbend offered with irrigation

RIVERBEND is a productive 52 hectare (128 acre) property located in the picturesque Kerry district, 12 minutes south of Beaudesert, Qld.
Securely watered and with an excellent balance of cultivation and grazing country, the Albert River forms the eastern boundary of the productive property.
Riverbend is being offered with a 10ha irrigation licence, which supplies water through a six inch underground main and 17 hydrants to the cultivation area.
Water stored in two turkeys' nests that are able to be filled from the river or from two irrigation bores. A third bore is used for livestock and domestic purposes.
Riverbend is as pretty as it is productive. The property has a bitumen, tree-lined driveway leading to the elegant, air-conditioned, three bedroom home.
The beautifully appointed home's windows captures the views across the property from every angle, creating a wonderful sense of space and light.
The upstairs level has a generous master bedroom that opens onto the deck plus private, west facing balcony.
Downstairs has the third bedroom, which is well equipped to accommodate guests or be used for self-contained dual living purposes.
A tiled verandah extending from the ground level adjoins the 12m, solar-heated swimming pool.
There is also a lock-up garage with shelving and internal access to the house.
Other well maintained infrastructure includes a machinery shed with a concrete floor, three phase power and lockable work area with a gantry.
There is also a three bay hay shed, mower shed and good set of cattle yards.
Riverbend is situated about 70 minutes from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast, adding to the appeal of the property.
Riverbend will be auctioned by C1 Realty in Brisbane on April 14.
Contact Danny Bukowski, 0427 007 116, C1 Realty.
