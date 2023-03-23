THE BLACK Sea Grain Initiative, the sea freight corridor that has allowed safe passage of grain and fertiliser out of Ukraine since commencing last July, has been extended.
There was a last minute dash to achieve consensus on the deal, which was set to expire on March 19, but it has been extended for 120 days.
The race to reimplement the treaty was not without its tense moments with Russian officials arguing for a better deal, saying it had been disadvantaged by its food products not gaining equal footing on the world market, which was part of the conditions agreed before it signed up.
The volatility in the market prior to the deal being extended highlighted the potential opportunities in the grain market this year said Episode 3 analyst Andrew Whitelaw.
"We're going to see these periods of market instability when there is concern over what is happening in Ukraine," he said.
Rural Bank agricultural analyst Sean Hickey said part of the concern prior to the deal being inked were to do with the deal being for 60, rather than 120, days which would have an impact on new crop exports.
"It basically causes a bit of a logistical nightmare for buyers through that grain export corridor," Mr Hickey said.
Despite scepticism about how the deal would work it was been relatively successful in allowing more Ukrainian grain onto the global market, with more than 25 million tonnes moving out via the Black Sea since July last year.
CBH Group chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig said the deal had worked well but said there would be constant scrutiny on its ongoing viability.
"Uncertainty over timing is likely to create some concerns particularly if there is no resolution on the timing of the extension, which may create further local pricing opportunities," Mr Craig said.
Rabobank Research general manager Stefan Vogel echoed Mr Whitelaw's sentiments that volatility in the Black Sea could benefit Australian growers.
"We may not get that deal right when the deadline expires, we may get a signature one week later or two weeks later," Mr Vogel said.
"In terms of price reactions, I think that is a good period for somebody to take advantage, I think it is a good opportunity."
Mr Vogel was not surprised another grain deal was signed, as Russia relies on the support of African nations - which purchase a large quantity of Ukraine grain.
Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) chief economist, Ross Kingwell, said it was worth noting that traditionally the main period for exporting grain, especially wheat, out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports is from August to November.
Hence, he said these current negotiations are not as crucial as the later negotiations - covering the main traditional period of exports.
"Given Turkiye's reliance on nearby Ukrainian grain it is no surprise that Turkiye and Ukraine are committed to ensuring an agreement to allow grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports for 120 days rather than 60 days, as suggested by Russia," Mr Kingwell said.
Due to damage to its logistics systems and the uncertainty of ongoing access to its Black Sea deep water ports the profitability of grain production in Ukraine is being impaired, he said.
Since 2021 a higher proportion of grain exports are flowing westwards out of Ukraine via rail and vehicle rather than via the usually much cheaper route of export via Black Sea ports.
In the 12 months ending at the start of March 2023, 10.5 million metric tonnes and 5.1mmt were exported from Ukraine via rail and road respectively.
Currently, Ukraine's reduced plantings of its winter crops, including wheat and barley, are reported to be mostly in a good to excellent condition.
