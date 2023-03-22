The Gippsland Dairy Youth held its All Breeds Youth Show on March 12, 2023.
The event was a great success, attracting 45 entries.
Vice president Holly Anderson said judge Zoe Hayes did an amazing job, being helpful and kind to the young competitors.
"The youth show allows kids to grow and develop new skills in a supportive environment," she said.
This annual event is run by young people with president Lily MacGregor and Ms Anderson leading the organisation of the entire event.
The event feature showmanship classes in four age groups and a 12-class heifer show.
It also features a fancy dress event and a special award for a heifer owned and exhibited by someone under the age of 25.
Violet Dodd won the grand champion of the show with Brindabella Jacoby Francesca.
Ruby Mackie won the champion heifer award with Bushlea Matt Fernleaf.
Scarlett Bawden with Majestic Sidekick Berry won the Wendy Sargeant Champion Handlers event.
