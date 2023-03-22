Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Gippsland Youth Show attracts 45 entrants | PHOTOS

March 22 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Gippsland Dairy Youth held its All Breeds Youth Show on March 12, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.