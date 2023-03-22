The maker of fake chicken nuggets which have been stopped at the Australian border are in more hot water.
Impossible Foods has issued a voluntary recall for the plant-based nuggets in the US after small pieces of wood were found in some packets.
Australian supermarkets have already been removing the nuggets from sale after government authorities found they have breached national food standards.
It wasn't splinters but high concentrations of an ingredient called calcium pantothenate (vitamin B5) which sparked the alarm here.
"The food poses a potential risk to human health as consumption of the food may lead to detrimental excesses or imbalances of the vitamin, in consumers of the food," a government spokesman said.
Impossible Foods clearly states in its online information about the ingredients which make up its fake chicken product that calcium pantothenate is included although there is no information on the amounts of the vitamin used in the product.
This week a US-wide recall has been issued on the same nuggets which the company says are made by a "co-manufacturer".
The advice reveals the fake frozen nuggets which are prepared for sale were made up to six months ago.
"When it comes to our food, we hold ourselves to the highest possible standards," the company said in a statement.
"After all, our mission is to positively impact people and the planet through our products, so our commitment to quality and safety is our number one priority."
The company said it had "recently received reports" small pieces of wood were found in some of the packages of frozen Impossible Chicken Nuggets manufactured between October 20 and November 23, 2022.
The issue has affected less than 0.000005 per cent of total packages, Impossible Foods said.
Advice on the voluntary recall was lodged with the US Food and Drug Administration.
"Even though only one chicken nuggets SKU (batch) presented issues, we made the decision to recall all of the products produced on that production line between October 20 and November 23, 2022 out of an abundance of caution."
The company said it had worked by its contractor to remove the wood which was determined to be the source of the contamination.
"Impossible Chicken Nuggets are an important product for the plant-based meat category, and they're loved by consumers, who prefer our chicken nuggets to animal chicken nuggets in restaurants," the company said.
"... please know that we're very sorry this happened, and we're committed to holding ourselves and all of our food production partners to our very high standards to prevent this from happening again."
The company said the recall did not affect any Impossible Foods products distributed outside of the US.
But the nuggets are still subject to a "holding order" in Australia.
This means any further attempts to import the nuggets have to undergo more testing.
The holding order also means the importer must either destroy or re-export the food, under the supervision of an authorised imported food officer.
Testing during a random sweep by the Department of Agriculture, Forestries and Fisheries on a basket of imports uncovered the breach.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
