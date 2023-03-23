About 1000 square kilometres of scrub and grass has burned already in the Northern Territory outback in a series of bushfires still said to be out of control.
Despite being by one expert as being an event of "national significance", the fires have so far receive little media attention outside the Territory.
As many as five big fires are burning west of Alice Springs in the area of the Tjoritja/West MacDonnell National Park.
Several remote cattle stations are also involved in trying to save their grasslands from the fires.
One of the fires, east of Mt Zeil, was ignited by a lightning strike on Sunday, according to Bushfires NT.
The Mt Zeil complex fires are burning across three fronts.
Another, near the Hugh River, is believed to have been started by "roadside ignition" late last week.
The fires are burning in largely inaccessible country.
NT Parks and Wildlife said "active fire mitigation" will be carried out where possible.
"... we are also looking to take advantage of natural fire breaks and burn scars from last year to assist in pulling up the fires."
Sections of the world-famous walking track, the Larapinta Trail, has been closed for the rest of March.
The trail runs for 231 kilometres from Alice Springs in the east to the 1380 metre Mount Sonder in the west.
Charles Darwin University fire scientist Rohan Fisher has told ABC Radio the damage already caused by the fires was of national significance.
"The West MacDonnell ranges is really important country for biodiversity and for tourism, and this scale of fire moving through that type of country is tragic," he told the ABC.
"If this was happening in a national park near Sydney there'd be fire bombers in the air and wall-to-wall media coverage, yet these fires hardly get a mention."
