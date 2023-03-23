Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Uncontrolled fires rip through 1000 square kilometres west of Alice Springs

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 23 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several fires are burning in the Tjoritja/West Macdonnell National Park. Pictures from National Parks and Wildlife Service

About 1000 square kilometres of scrub and grass has burned already in the Northern Territory outback in a series of bushfires still said to be out of control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.