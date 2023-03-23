JUST how catastrophic an outbreak of African swine fever in Australia will be was spelt out by veterinarians speaking in an animal disease preparedness session at the big agriculture conference Outlook 2023 in Canberra this month.
Such is the fine-tuned use of assets and efficiency in the pork supply chain that there is almost zero tolerance for disruption and very little capacity to absorb shock, according to Dr Kirsty Richards, veterinarian with Sunpork Group, Australia's largest pig farming integrator.
Should supply chains not be kept moving, pigs would have to be destroyed on farms within days, she warned.
Extensive work has gone into pork industry preparedness for ASF since the disease was detected on Australia's doorstep, in Papua New Guinea and Timor Leste, in late 2019.
That work served Australia well when the deadly viral zoonotic disease Japanese encephalitis, which causes massive reproductive losses in pigs, reached our shores early last year.
There have now been 45 human cases, including seven deaths and vaccinations are being rolled out across the country.
However, despite more than 60 per cent of the national pig herd being impacted within a few months of the outbreak, no piggeries are now in quarantine.
Dr Richards said every second of the work that had gone into preparing for ASF paid dividends when JEV simultaneously hit Victoria, NSW and Queensland last February and less than a week later was in South Australia.
"Within a month, we had 50 infected farms and by May, 80 infected piggeries nationally," she said.
Estimated losses were $350,000 to $400,000 per thousand sows. As a guide, Sunpork alone has more than 50,000 sows.
"It was another disease that arrived but the work we did to build relationships with the government around ASF underpinned our JEV response and we were able to hit the ground running," Dr Richards said.
"It meant the understanding of our industry was solid and credible. It gave both the government and industry confidence we had the right people in the right place in those critical early days of response.
"You need to have unfiltered conversations connecting grassroots industry people with government responders before an outbreak happens so relationships are there when they need to be leaned on.
"Then everyone works to each other's strengths and knowledge."
It was the arrival of ASF in Timor Leste that saw the pork industry really shift gears on animal disease preparedness, Dr Richards said.
"The flags went up, we ran around in circles but ultimately it saw some big advancements - taskforces, provision of funding, formation of exercises, working groups," she said.
All that was put into action during the JEV response.
Keeping systems moving, and borders flowing, is critical for the pig business.
"Everything to do with pork production - the pigs themselves, semen, feed and product - are crossing borders daily," Dr Richards said.
"A single abattoir could have 50,000 to 70,000 cartons of meat in circulation at any given time, involving every major supermarket chain in the country.
"To this end, no emergency animal disease issue is ever going to be the problem of just one state.
"Australia's food security, animal welfare and industry viability are utterly dependent on unimpeded borders - we need this recognised in any response.
"This sounds sensible but COVID has shown us we can't assume it will happen."
Around 140,000 pigs are moved off-farm every week in Australia, with new piglets born each week taking their place.
"If our pig movements are delayed most farms have little to no capacity to hold stock and we'd very quickly be in a situation of overstocking," Dr Richards said.
"We'd be looking at having to destroy pigs on-farm within days, not because of the disease but because of the response.
"As much as 80 to 90pc of our industry relies on regular delivery of fresh semen for breeding; no semen today translates to no pork on your table in six to nine months time.
"Concurrent disruptions of both pig and semen movements would mean immediate and prolonged catastrophic supply chain compromise."
On top of that, only seven major abattoirs process 95pc of Australia's pigs - nationally 100,000 pigs are processed a week - and each abattoir is already at capacity with limited to no capability to absorb a stoppage, let alone catch up.
"Destroying pigs on farm happened at scale in North America when their pork processing plants were impacted by COVID," Dr Richards said.
"We have a nine to ten month pipeline of pigs in the system. Even if we stopped mating sows tomorrow, there are still many months of pigs to flow through the system."
The penalty for this efficiency is industry vulnerability to emergency animal disease and that is why preparedness is a top priority, Dr Richards said.
"We have to keep thinking about operational preparedness - the best laid plan is just a plan if you can't operationalise it," she said.
"And recovery, separate to response, has to be something worked on from day one of the response."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
