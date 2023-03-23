The Australian dairy industry has become the first in the world to release a comprehensive national set of guidelines to help farmers looking to invest in feeding and housing solutions avoid costly mistakes.
The release by Agriculture Victoria and Dairy Australia of the 245-page National Guidelines for Dairy Feedpads and Contained Housing provides an invaluable resource to farmers across all Australian dairy regions when making decisions around feeding and housing solutions for their herds.
The new national guidelines have been developed specifically for Australian conditions.
They drew on consultation with a group of 21 experts from around the world, offering farmers information on current global best practice.
The Australian dairy industry is still predominantly grazing based but in recent years a growing number of farms have transitioned to contained housing facilities with zero grazing.
Agriculture Victoria program manager dairy services Scott McDonald has worked closely with many farmers over this transition phase.
He said the shift had occurred to address a range of farming and regional challenges, including:
Dairy Australia's feeding and farm systems lead Karen Romano said it was vital any farm looking to move to intensive farming systems carefully considered what was the right system for their farm in both the short and long term to avoid costly mistakes.
"Changing land use to intensive farming is a significant investment and therefore requires more complex decision making, planning and a longer term vision for the farm," Ms Romano said.
The release of the guidelines is part of Dairy Australia's efforts to enhance farm business management by providing dairy farmers with access to business planning and risk management tools and insights to support on-farm decision making and improve profitability.
Dairy Australia, Agriculture Victoria and the NSW Government are also investing in the development of a decision-making tool called the Farm System Evaluator, which will allow farmers to assess their preparedness for transitioning to an intensive system.
A national multi-year study of farms that have already moved to contained housing systems (zero-grazing system) is also being undertaken by Dairy Australia to help farmers understand potential impacts on their short and long-term financial performance.
Download the National Guidelines for Dairy Feedpads and Contained Housing at dairyaustralia.com.au/feedpadsandhousingguidelines.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
