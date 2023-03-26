OFF the back of solid durum wheat production last year and improved export market opportunities, this year, industry commentators have anticipated increased competition for Australian growers on the global market.
Lat season, Europe recorded its lowest production volumes in 20 years and being one of Australia's major export markets, it provided high demand for Aussie durum.
But this year, Viterra durum trader Tom Smibert said domestic production across Europe should improve, as well as another potentially solid crop in Canada.
"If we anticipate at least an average crop in Canada this year and a lot more domestic production across Europe, which heavily relies on imports from countries such as Australia, we will have to compete strongly on the global market," he said.
"This is the main change for Australia's durum market this season. We will most likely see a more balanced international supply and demand sheet."
Canada had a bumper crop last season and could potentially produce about 5.1 million tonnes this year, but despite this, Australian durum is expected to hold its premium on the global market.
"Canadian production is also set to be average or slightly higher," Mr Smibert said.
"Aussie durum still demands a premium over any other durum in the world. It did come under a bit of pressure last year against Canada's crop but it still performed. I would anticipate this year to be no different."
The market is dominated by five major producers, Canada, Turkey, US, Mexico and Europe, with key demand coming from North Africa and Europe.
"North Africa can often experience production volatility, with its susceptibility to drought. So demand from North Africa rises significantly in some seasons, often contributing to the price spikes," Mr Smibert said.
At a local level, Mr Smibert anticipated unchanged or slightly lower hectares of durum in NSW, but SA and Vic will could be slightly higher this season.
"It is still very early to be making predictions about the year ahead but by April, May and June, we should have a clearer indication about how the global market will play out."
ONE of the word's most important grain suppliers, Ukraine, will continue to ship grain from three Black Sea ports through a maritime humanitarian corridor, helping to improve global grain supply.
The agreement was negotiated by the United Nations and Turkey in July, in an effort to combat a global food crisis.
It was extended in November for 120 days and set to expire last Saturday, but has since been extended for an unspecified amount of time.
Read more:
ADM Trading Australia National Accumulation group manager Damian Bradford said it would be a 60 or 120 day extension but Russia and Ukraine are yet to come to an agreement on the exact timeframe.
"The war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on global markets," he said.
"But despite the ongoing challenges in the region, Ukraine have done an incredible job at maintaining its market share.
I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.
I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.