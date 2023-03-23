Data will inform Droughtmaster EBVs to better match vendors and buyers

Beef producers in Western Australia will soon have Droughtmaster EBVs matched to their conditions. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Droughtmasters Australia.

A new way of communicating the performance data of tropically adapted cattle in Western Australia is expected to be especially comprehensive for Droughtmaster as producers in the state look to the breed to provide dual market options in the live export and on-shore processing channels.

The project outcome will leverage off previous work by Dr David Johnston, of the Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit at the University of New England, Armidale, New South Wales, who has been leading a project he coined Repronomics™.

Supported by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), the Repronomics™ project has focused on northern Australia cattle, aiming to improve the ability of bull breeders to produce genetically better bulls, while arming them with a more accurate way to express their animals' traits through BreedPlan estimated breeding values (EBVs).

On the other side of the equation, bull buyers will have a more accurate criteria on which to make their bull selections, harmonised with their specific breeding objectives.

The Repronomics™ projects' goal is to encourage stud breeders to produce young sale bulls that bull buyers need to improve the genetic quality of their progeny, ultimately delivering a product that is more consistently on market spec and produced on a more optimised cost base.

"In northern Australia, fewer cattle have EBVs so the more bulls we can help produce with EBVs will mean a big advantage to buyers in those markets," Dr Johnston said.

It is widely accepted that being able to accurately select genetics that will improve the herd's economically important traits will have a direct bearing on increasing productivity and profitability.

Ultimately, breeders and buyers who are able to make more accurately informed breeding and buying decisions will accelerate performance in the paddock across a range of traits, including birth weight, growth, carcase, and reproduction.

The Repronomics™ project measures female reproductive performance traits of specifically-bred cattle to provide a broad genetic sample of the three most populous tropically-adapted breeds in northern Australia - Brahman, Droughtmaster and Santa Gertrudis.

Artificial breeding programs have been used to put highly influential sires over a large number of breeders.

Real-time ultrasound scanning of the animals' reproductive systems provides data on hard-to-measure female reproduction traits such as heifer age at puberty and lactation anoestrous interval.

All project animals and a large number of industry sires in the three breeds have had DNA extracted and high-density genotyping undertaken to enable their performance data to be added to their genomic profi les.

Running in parallel to the Repronomics™ project, the Steer Bin Project (takes steer progeny from Repronomics™) and measures them for growth, carcase and meat quality thus generating accurate EBVs for these traits that potentially will have increased importance as markets mature and demand greater compliance.

Dr Johnston and his research partner, Matt Wolcott, have for the past year turned their attention to WA with funding from the State Government in a bid to identify the traits that will deliver maximum returns for producers once they're put to work in the paddock.

"We're not trying to breed a completely different Droughtmaster animal for Western Australia," Dr Johnston said.

"But there are some traits that could be more important if you're a beef producer in the Pilbara compared to a producer in Central Queensland or northern NSW."

Dr David Johnston is leading the program to build a data profile of Droughtmaster performance traits specifically for Western Australia. Picture supplied

Dr Johnston said the WA portion of the three-year project was still only a third completed, with phase one still focused on investigating and gathering data.

He said the "rubber would really hit the road" once bull breeders have a guide to work to in their breeding direction and have a way to express this in their sale catalogues and marketing to buyers who are deciding on their purchases.

"Similarly, buyers should also know what traits they should be looking for," Dr Johnston said.

"It's really about getting buyers and vendors on the same page, with their understanding and knowledge based on data rather than relying on instinct or their physical assessment of the animal standing in front of them.

"Without accurate EBVs, without objective measurement, our ability as an industry to improve commercial cattle will be seriously limited.