The government wants irrigators to sell their water so it can meet its Basin Plan quota

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 24 2023 - 12:00pm
Irrigators in Queensland and NSW have been asked to consider selling their irrigation entitlements.

The Federal government has started the process of buying water from irrigators to meet its quota under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.

