The Federal government has started the process of buying water from irrigators to meet its quota under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.
A tender has been opened for "willing sellers" to provide the 44.3 gigalitres it needs.
To give that context, the Murray basin's biggest storage at Dartmouth Dam is currently holding 3721 gigalitres.
The government's tender is open to irrigators wanting to sell water rights from Queensland and New South Wales.
One of those identified catchments is the Namoi catchment where water was auctioned recently for between $6355-$5255 a megalitre,
The government wants to buy 9.5 gigalitres from the Namoi catchment.
Tenders are invited from permanent water licence holders in six catchments across NSW and southern Queensland.
In releasing the tender, Water and Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the government will consider offers through a competitive procurement process.
The value for money of each offer will be assessed.
MORE READING: Fires of national significance in the Red Centre
Value for money includes consideration of financial and non-financial aspects, including the environmental utility of the water right.
The tender is open from today until May 19.
Ms Plibersek said the government will also work with the ACT to recover 4.9GL.
In total, around 49GL will be recovered under its Bridging the Gap policy.
"The Murray-Darling is Australia's largest river system," she said.
"It is critical that we restore the balance and return water to the environment so that communities have water to drink; farmers have water to grow food and fibre; and native plants and animals get the water they need to survive and flourish."
She said interested water licence holders are encouraged to consult with their legal and financial advisors to support their tender application.
Detailed guidance, specifications and supporting material is available in the water rights purchasing Approach to Market documents on AusTender - www.tenders.gov.au.
MORE READING: Fish kill in popular recreation lake, Menindee
The targeted catchments for purchase are:
Queensland - Condamine-Balonne catchment: 14GL of surface water and 3.2GL of groundwater.
NSW - NSW Murray catchment 10GL of surface water, Namoi catchment 9.5GL of surface water, NSW Border Rivers catchment 5.1GL of surface water, Barwon-Darling catchment: 1.6GL of surface water, Lachlan catchment: 0.9GL of surface water.
Farm lobby groups have criticised the return of water buybacks saying they have been damaging for many agricultural industries like dairying.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.