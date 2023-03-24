Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Diesel prices are spiking above petrol prices because of global forces, the ACCC says

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diesel prices have risen above petrol prices and have stayed that way.

Reduced global supplies of diesel have been blamed for keeping Australian prices stubbornly high while petrol prices fell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.