Alternative milking options to be discussed at forum in Western Victoria

March 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FarmWise consultant Brent Boyce will discuss alternative milking frequency options. Picture supplied

South-west Victorian farmers will be able to learn about flexible milking options from a New Zealand expert who helped to develop the concept.

