South-west Victorian farmers will be able to learn about flexible milking options from a New Zealand expert who helped to develop the concept.
WestVic Dairy's Young Dairy Network will host FarmWise consultant Brent Boyce for a forum at the Middle Hotel in Terang, Vic, on Tuesday, April 4.
The event is open to all farmers and is being supported by the DemoDAIRY Foundation and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC).
WestVic Dairy regional extension officer Matthew Wood said there was growing interest in different milking frequencies.
"This event is an opportunity for farmers to learn about the various options and how to go about making changes," he said.
Mr Boyce has worked in the dairy industry for more than 25 years and has spent significant time researching different milking regimes.
He will discuss the pros and cons of various milking intervals, including the 10-in-7 routine, and how alternatives can be used in place of twice-a-day milking throughout the year or at different stages of lactation.
"Whilst the benefits of reduced labour requirements and the more lifestyle-friendly hours are obvious, there are common concerns about moving away from twice a day milking, whether that be a potential loss in production, increased BMCC (bulk milk cell count) or the practicalities of appropriate feeding/pasture allocation," Mr Wood said.
"Brent will be able to answer questions, backed up by real world data."
DemoDAIRY Foundation secretary Ian Teese said Mr Boyce had fostered and developed the concept of flexible milking intervals in New Zealand.
"Brent uses real farm experiences to give other farmers the knowledge they need to consider using flexible milking systems," he said.
Mr Teese said DemoDAIRY Foundation wanted to support the event to expose Western District farmers to a different approach to milking that has been shown to reduce labour inputs, which is a big ongoing issue for dairy farmers, while not significantly impacting on production.
While in the region, Mr Boyce will also speak during a tour organised by LIC of high-performing grazing operations at Branxholme, Vic, Tyrendarra, Vic, Mt Gambier, SA, and Colac, Vic.
The event starts at 7pm and is available to all farmers. People can RSVP to (03) 5557 1000 or email amanda@westvicdairy.com.au.
