Australian Summer Grains Conference award winners

The awards ceremony at the Australian Summer Grains Conference on the Gold Coast last week paid tribute to some of the brightest and best of the summer cropping sector.
Meandarra, Queensland, farmer Tom Coggan took out the big Ben Coleman Award, featuring a $5000 travel scholarship, while Millie Bach, agronomist with Elders Dalby, Queensland, was the winner of the Zoe McInnes Award.
The Zoe McInnes Award recognises outstanding contribution to agronomic excellence by an agronomist.
It is named after agronomist Zoe McInnes who passed away in a farming accident in 2013.
In the technology space, sponsored by Elders, Data Farming, the business ran by Tim and Peta Neale won the industry award, while Scott and Krystal Muller, Biloela, won the farming section.
Alexandra Trinder, HMAg Moree, won the BASF Women in Ag Award, while the Bayer Rising Star Award went to Elders Katherine agronomist Tom White.
There were also commodity specific awards handed out on the night.
Warwick, Queensland researcher Emma Mace took out the sorghum award for her role in using genomics to help develop improved sorghum varieties.
In maize, John Auer, Dolphin Seeds, a long time presence in the maize seeds industry took out the award, while in mungbeans Brett McIntyre, a stalwart of the Australian Mungbean Association, was presented the honour.
Clifton, Queensland, farmer and former Australian Oilseeds Federation vice-president Kevin Charlesworth was successful while the soybean winner was PB Agrifoods buyer Ian Morgan.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.