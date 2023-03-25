The weeks are ticking down toward the start of this year's season of Farmer Wants A Wife.
While an air date is still to be confirmed, the Channel 7 show is expected to launch in April while host Samantha Armytage and co-host Natalie Gruzlewski will guide the new crop of farmers down the road to real love.
Five farmers will take part in the 2023 season and before episodes land on TVs, get to know Brad, David, Brenton, Matt and Andrew a little better.
Matt Young is a sheep and cattle producer from Bookham, NSW, and the youngest farmer on this year's series.
The 23-year-old describes himself as "an outgoing, and genuine down to earth guy. Hardworking, light-hearted, cook and clean, efficient, and approachable."
Matt is looking for someone that is always down to spend time together and is happy with the busy aspects of farm life.
A bit more about Matt:
What are five things that make you unique?
What is really important to you in a relationship?
The ability to have a good time together and enjoy life to the fullest.
What qualities do you bring to relationships?
I am an honest and open communicator and will discuss what's on my mind as well as listening to what's on yours.
What is the most romantic thing you've ever done?
I put together a light-hearted and fun filled day of exploring chocolate factories, haunted houses, and cute walks.
What values do you pride yourself on most?
Integrity, light-hearted humour, and hardworking nature.
Brenton Kuch, 26, comes from a long line of graziers and calls Darriman, Victoria home.
The sixth-generation cattle farmer, who was spotted with a film crew at a Leongatha sale late last year, said he can be "a tad shy" when he first meets people but after warming up he'll do all he can to make sure everyone is having a good time.
Brenton is look for "someone who's kind, has pride in herself, gets along with people and easy to talk to."
A bit more about Brenton:
What are five things that make you unique?
Practical, reliable, down to earth, hardworking and loyal.
What is really important to you in a relationship?
Trust is a big thing. Communication, being able to not just communicate but knowing how to resolve conflict together as a team.
What qualities do you bring to relationships?
Honesty, I will always be honest and up front, respectful, truthful and most of all fun!
What is the most romantic thing you've ever done?
I'm a pretty practical guy, so haven't done the whole candles and roses thing yet! But probably going away for the weekend together to nice secluded spots.
What values do you pride yourself on most?
Respect would have to be my number one value. Without respect there is nothing. Respect is the foundation for all other values, honesty, trust, compromise. If you have respect the rest will come!
Andrew Coleman, a mixed cropping and sheep farmer, loves to dance and is "not the average farmer".
The 41-year-old from Narromine, NSW, believes self growth is the pathway to his best life, and being a better man, and hopes to find someone willing to grow with him.
Andrew said he was looking for "someone who knows what she wants, is open to self-growth, shares a common direction, and enjoys being in a relationship that encourages the freedom to be you."
A bit more about Andrew:
What are five things that make you unique?
What is really important to you in a relationship?
I believe trust, honesty, and respect create the foundations for freedom in a strong and solid relationship. These foundations create and maintain the boundaries of a relationship that allow one another to truly be themselves. Whilst living and playing within these boundaries, we magnify the possibilities of what can be achieved.
What qualities do you bring to relationships?
Humour, loyalty, authenticity, trust, respect, encouragement, honesty, direction, challenge and reward.
What is the most romantic thing you've ever done?
A romantic picnic on the creek here on the farm, it's a scenic and peaceful place where one can escape the distractions of the busy world and relax. Chicken with salad on some fresh bread rolls from the bakery along with a glass of wine for lunch, some chocolates for dessert, and maybe followed by a swim. I've done this in my mind many times, just waiting for the right woman to make it a reality.
What values do you pride yourself on most?
Honesty. Loyalty. Sincerity. Authenticity.
A fourth-generation fruit grower from Pozieres, Queensland, 29-year-old farmer David McMahon is hopeful his farm's scenic setting will help him meet the one.
Describing his family property as "pretty close to paradise", farmer David will become the first apple farmer to participate in the show across its 13 seasons.
A self-described outgoing person, David said: "I believe I have a positive outlook on life probably made all the better by a supportive, genuine group of friends and family."
A bit more about David:
What are five things that make you unique?
While I think everyone is unique, I think the pathway I took to right now probably has the biggest impact on who I am. We worked from a young age so we always we looked forward to holidays and developed a strong work ethic.
Growing up we had about 100 backpackers come through the farm every year, which gave us a childhood of making friends all over the globe. It wasn't all work, though. As a family, we travelled all over the place as kids; trekking in Botswana, cycling Vietnam, kayaking Croatia, and many more adventures which in combination with the exposure to so many backpackers ignited a strong passion for exploring the world.
After finishing school, I went on to study civil engineering at The University of Queensland, which is the industry I worked in until I was 27. After this I was in a position to take the first step in a lifelong plan to join my brother and parents to form the fourth generation for our family farm.
What is really important to you in a relationship?
The most important feeling in a relationship is that light warm feeling when you are around someone. This doesn't mean there is never disagreements but generally life should be fun. It's also very important to me that during life's harder moments a relationship is strong enough to work forward as a team. Plenty of laughter, plenty of smiles.
What qualities do you bring to relationships?
As touched on I think I bring a sense of adventure to a relationship while being a caring and supportive partner.
What is the most romantic thing you've ever done?
I do like to cook a meal so often my romantic gestures involve cooking and going somewhere special to enjoy the food and moment. I did record a cover accompanied with a video once which was probably the most daunting public romantic gesture I have done, but I think it paid off at the time.
What values do you pride yourself on most?
I've always prided myself on going about life with passion. I also know our strong family values have a huge impact on my life. Outside of that I think the phrase work hard play hard pops up a fair bit.
Brad Jones hails from Cootamundra, NSW, where he has crops and cattle.
The 32-year-old also hopes to raise children "when the time is right with the right person," he said.
Brad is looking for someone knows what they want in life and said finding love would be the missing piece of the puzzle for himself.
"I have been in love before and know how great it can feel so ultimately [I] want to find that feeling again. But this time, forever," he said.
A bit more about Brad:
What are five things that make you unique?
I love auctioneering and often do this to raise money for charities. I am the middle of three boys. I coach a rugby union team. I love country music. And I own 12 dogs but don't have a favourite one!
What is really important to you in a relationship?
A sense of equality and mutual love and respect. I would like my partner to be my best mate as well as my team mate.
What qualities do you bring to relationships?
I like to think of myself as a good communicator and have no troubles talking about my feelings. Might be all that country music I listen to. I could write a few songs! But seriously being open and honest in a relationship is really important to me.
What is the most romantic thing you've ever done?
Sometimes I think the little things are the most romantic. Like cooking dinner for someone, planning a surprise day out or a weekend away. Flowers are always nice too!
What values do you pride yourself on most?
Hard-working, open and honest, loyal and caring.
