A new low-cost automated-drafting system has halved the labour needed during the joining period on a Tasmanian dairy farm.
Josh and Laura Bishop have trialled the Draft-M8 system, developed by new robotics company Ralo Automation, on their 1200-cow herd on their 556-hectare farm north-west of of Launceston.
The system uses a smart camera to drive automated gates.
The camera uses custom-designed electronics and image recognition software to identify stickers, labels or colours on the cows' back and automatically draft them.
Draft-M8 was installed at the Bishop farm in August 2021 to identify fluoro paint and scratchie colours on the cows' backs and automatically open gates that led into different yards.
The camera was simple to install and plugged into a standard power point.
It was mounted above the race for the automatic drafting gates and operated them quickly.
The Draft-M8 system is fully automated, but farmers can also watch real-time video of the drafting process via an online portal and remotely operate the gates.
Draft-M8 was launched and demonstrated at Farm World at Lardner Park, Victoria, from March 24-26.
Mr Bishop said they had been looking for a way to manage drafting during periods of family illness, without the need to hire inexperienced staff.
"Over the past 12 months, Draft M8 has given us the main features we wanted from collars for a small fraction of price," he said.
"During AI we no longer need a drafting gate operator in the milking shed."
This has saved 210 hours of labour and about $8000.
Mr Bishop said Draft-M8 was used for a range of drafting processes including separating cows and bulls, lame cows or those no longer producing milk.
Ralo Automation co-founder Grant Stokes said the company was an Australian tech disruptor founded by people from farming backgrounds.
"We're on a mission to progressively automate manual or complicated tasks to reduce labour requirements and costs, improve productivity, increase safety and make life easier all round," he said.
Ralo solutions were designed to be cost effective to purchase and own, easy to set up and install and simple to use and maintain, he said.
For more information head to www.ralo.com.au.
