South west's reliable Rosevale heads to auction

RENOWNED 39,077 hectare (96,561 acre) Wyandra property Rosevale Station is set to be auctioned on May 10.
Located on the western side of the Warrego River, 20km north west of Wyandra and 98km from Charleville, the expansive property is being offered by Martin and Danielle Jennings, Flora Downs, Mount Isa.
The property, which is currently enjoying a great season, features a balance of Warrego River frontage, Nemunmulla Creek flood-out country and sandy ridges running into mulga rangelands.
Productive pastures include heavy stands of Mitchell, mulga Mitchell, mulga oats and buffel grass with herbages in season.
There are also regenerating stands of edible mulga, which is a long proven and reliable source of fodder, particularly in dry times.
The property is in six freehold titles with a PMAV vegetation map and has about 30,500 hectares (75,367 acres) protected by an exclusion fence, as part of the Wyandra cluster fence group.
A well designed laneway also runs through the middle of the property providing all paddocks with access to the yards.
The securely watered property has a capped bore and pipeline system, backed up by numerous dams and access to permanent water holes in the Warrego River.
The Cliffdale bore drain runs into the property and supplies three paddocks on the south side of the property. The Minetta bore is also hooked into the Rosevale pipeline.
The interlinked water has recently been upgraded with 20 new storage tanks and 18 new troughs.
There is also a 100 megalitre nominal volume water licence incorporating a 200ML volumetric limit from the Warrego River.
Structural improvements include a four bedroom lowset home, staff quarters with eight rooms, a two bedroom overseer's cottage, numerous sheds including a new 48x20m steel machinery covered feeding shed, and a 10 stand shearing shed.
The main stock handling facilities are located near the homestead with other yards strategically positioned on the run.
Marketing agent Andrew Adcock said the strength of Rosevale was its location and great balance of country, running from flood-out areas off the Nemunmulla Creek and the Warrego River through to impressive mulga fodder reserves.
"The recently constructed exclusion fencing in the district will boost production as the pastures get stronger," Mr Adcock said.
"The property also has a plentiful and secure water supply from the bores, dams and Warrego River backed by a laneway system and multiple sets of livestock handling yards."
