Farm Online
Home/Property

South west's reliable Rosevale heads to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 28 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Renowned 39,077 hectare south west Queensland property Rosevale Station is set to be auctioned by Adcock Partners on May 10. Picture - supplied
Renowned 39,077 hectare south west Queensland property Rosevale Station is set to be auctioned by Adcock Partners on May 10. Picture - supplied

RENOWNED 39,077 hectare (96,561 acre) Wyandra property Rosevale Station is set to be auctioned on May 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.