La Nina's decline hastens

The decline of influence of the La Nina, which was slow for much of January and February, has continued more rapidly recently once the atmosphere started to reflect the changes as well as the sea surface temperature patterns.
With the daily Southern Oscillation Index values down below zero, the 30-day running mean continues to decrease; it is currently around +1, which is well within the neutral range. As for the oceans, the previous negative sea surface temperature anomalies in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific that have dominated for so long, have weakened further in the past two weeks and the pattern is now in a neutral state (near average) so that means the key oceanic and atmospheric variables are now consistent with neutral conditions.
Most medium term climate models forecast these neutral conditions to remain for the next three to four months with the chance of an El Nino pattern developing as the year goes on. Current thinking puts an El Nino at about a 50 per cent chance by the middle of July, increasing to just over a 60pc chance by the end of winter and into spring.
Although this would lead to drier than normal weather in south east Australia by spring as well as warmer than average conditions, it must be stressed that this scenario remains a little speculative at this stage. After all, even a 60pc chance of an El Nino occurring means that there is a 40pc chance it won't. It is hoped that trends might become clearer in the coming months.
Around Australia, there has been minimal change in other variables. To the north, the Madden-Julian Oscillation has active phases well away from Australia. This typically leads to suppressed rainfall for northern Australia. The end of the northern wet season is approaching and the influence of the MJO on tropical rainfall patterns across Australia typically lessens rapidly from now on. In any case, tropical moisture moving down into the south east states has been minimal this year, due to the dominant synoptic patterns preventing it.
To the west, The Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral. Its influence will be minimal for a few more weeks but a neutral IOD is unlikely to have much effect. However, this has potential for change either way. The same applies to the Southern Annular Mode to the south. So, in general, it still looks as though 2023 will be drier than recent years, with most parts of inland south east Australia having below average rainfall in the second half of the year. With an El Nino development a real possibility, it is likely that temperatures will be above average and very warm to hot conditions becoming a feature from mid to late spring.
