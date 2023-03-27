La Nina's decline hastens

To the west, The Indian Ocean Dipole is neutral. Its influence will be minimal for a few more weeks but a neutral IOD is unlikely to have much effect. However, this has potential for change either way. The same applies to the Southern Annular Mode to the south. So, in general, it still looks as though 2023 will be drier than recent years, with most parts of inland south east Australia having below average rainfall in the second half of the year. With an El Nino development a real possibility, it is likely that temperatures will be above average and very warm to hot conditions becoming a feature from mid to late spring.