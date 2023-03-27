French farmers and authorities and farmers appear to be scared a free trade agreement will see them swamped with of being swamped by Australian food, says Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau.
Mr Galdigau was part of a recent National Farmers Federation delegation to France, which visited primary producers and met with the Foreign Trade minister Olivier Becht.
He said the delegation, made up of representatives of the cattle, sheep, grains and dairy sectors, was hosted by the French equivalent of the NFF, the Fédération nationale des syndicats d'exploitants agricoles (FNSEA).
"I probably raised geographical indication (GI) more than anybody," Mr Gladigau said.
"Reading between the lines there was a bit of a sell going on about the small-farming, provincial areas, producing certain styles of cheeses.
"But I am not seeing a bucket load of Australian product sitting on their shelves."
A GI identifies certain products as originating from a specific region, where a certain quality, reputation or other characteristics, can be attributable to that area.
The EU wants to impose GIs on cheese.
Mr Gladigau said negotiations were continuing on a European Union-Australia Free Trade Agreement, having first started in June 2018.
"When you have something that is specific to a region, why do you want to send it halfway around the world?," he said.
"You want people to go there and get the feeling as to why it is so special to that region."
The concerns about GI were brought home by a sugar beet producer.
"You got that feeling they were really scared of Australia sending bucketloads of sugar - they feel threatened by Australia," he said.
"That was probably my thought."
Mr Gladigau said he kept bringing up the trade imbalance between Australia and the EU.
"I kept emphasising 'you guys send us 70,000 tonnes of cheese, or dairy, and we sent you 700 tonnes," he said.
He said the FNSEA told the delegation France produced 24 billion litres of milk, from 16,000 farms, while Australia produced 8b from 4400 farms.
"They produce three times the milk Australia produces, but they feel threatened by us in a free trade agreement," he said.
Mr Gladigau said he agreed with the owner of one winery, who said "we are cleverer together, than we are apart.
"We should be working together, to feed the world our nutritious dairy rather than sitting there arguing over labels and names," he said.
"The world needs protein so what the hell are we arguing over brands for?"
He said he felt the EU would continue to push its point about GIs.
"I said to their trade minister I came with my view about GI's and it hasn't changed," he said.
"I am yet to have someone tell me why - to actually give me a decent argument as to why they need GIs.
"The thing that concerns me most about GI's are things like Feta and Parmesan, which are really weak arguments for a GI - the word Parmesan is not a province, not a town, not a status
"It isn't anything."
He said getting such a change across the line opened up to no longer being able to sue names like Brie and Camembert.
"If they get through the weak ones, which I think they have done, how do you argue against the stronger ones?"
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
