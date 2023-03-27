Farm Online
Home/Dairy

French fears of being swamped by Australia behind free-trade talks

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fears of being swamped by Australian product might be driving the European Union's push to insist on geographic indications, says Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau. Picture supplied
Fears of being swamped by Australian product might be driving the European Union's push to insist on geographic indications, says Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau. Picture supplied

French farmers and authorities and farmers appear to be scared a free trade agreement will see them swamped with of being swamped by Australian food, says Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.