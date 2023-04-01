Farm Online
Home/Property

Stunning Sherana delivers impressive views

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

SHERANA is a stunning 354 hectare (627 acre) property with scrub soils and ironbark ridges located in the Bremer Valley, about an hour from Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.