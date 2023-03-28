THE AUSTRALIAN wine sector is urging producers to lodge their objections to a change in European Union trademark regulations that would forbid Australia from using the term Prosecco to describe the popular sparkling wine style.
The EU has proposed changes to its geographical indications, which will include Prosecco, which is a region in north-eastern Italy as well as a grape variety, which would then preclude Australian producers from using the name.
Australian Grape and Wine chief executive Lee McLean said the Australian industry was arguing the case that Prosecco referred to the variety not the region.
"Prosecco is a grape variety just like Shiraz or Chardonnay, we are not interested in entertaining the cynical protectionism that is driving the EU's push to stop Australian producers from using the variety name Prosecco," he said.
He urged the industry to comment in the recently opened Australian government public objections process.
"It's absolutely critical that Australian grape growers and winemakers submit their views to government through this public objections process."
"We need to let political decision makers in Australia and the EU know that maintaining our ability to use grape variety names is an essential element of rules based trade and investment in our sector."
Australia has already conceded to stop using many wine terms associated with GIs in the EU, such as Sherry, from the region of Jerez in Spain, and Champagne, a region in France.
"We have no problems with GIs, we have our own with the Barossa Valley or the Coonawarra, but we do have an issue when the variety name is brought into it."
The EU is seeking protection for an additional 50 wine GIs in trade negotiations for the Australia-European Community Agreement on Trade in Wine, part of the broader Australia / EU free trade agreement negotiations, including Prosecco and Picpoul de Pinet, which shares half its name with the Picpoul variety becoming increasingly common in Australia, as well as updates to existing GIs.
It is the second time the grape variety name Prosecco has been subjected to a public objections process in Australia under the agreement.
The last attempt by the EU to stop Australian producers from using the name Prosecco was quashed by the Registrar of Trademarks in legal proceedings in 2012 and 2013 on the ground that Prosecco is a grape variety name.
Mr McLean said there were frustrations within the Australian industry that the issue was resurfacing but added they needed to go through the argument once more to retain access to the name.
"We understand some will be frustrated by the requirement to re-prosecute the arguments they made in 2012/13, particularly given the commonsense outcome delivered by the Registrar of Trademarks at the time."
"However, it's critical that every grower and every winemaker with an interest in Prosecco takes the time to lodge a submission into this process."
He said Australia's Prosecco industry had grown to $200 million dollars in value, with regions like Victoria's King Valley investing millions in vineyards, production facilities and associated tourism infrastructure in making the popular sparkling product.
However it is not just in Australia's 'Little Italy' in the King Valley where the change will have ramifications.
The variety is grown in 20 regions across Australia and is fetching the second highest average grape price of any white grape variety at the moment.
"To lose the right to use Prosecco, now when the sector is under significant economic pressure, would be devastating to these regions and their communities."
"It would also leave Australian grape and wine businesses wondering which grape varieties will be targeted next by the EU."
Submissions must be lodged before 12.00pm, Friday 21 April 2023 AEST via the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Have Your Say webpage.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
