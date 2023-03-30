Livestock language saga finally concludes

EARLIER this month a modest news item on MLA's website announced the culmination of a seven-year process to come to grips with and reinvigorate a formal Australian livestock language, something that had been abandoned and forgotten about since 1998.
The idea of some form of standardisation of livestock terminology emerged in the late 1970s with the advent of state-based livestock market reporting services in the wake of the devastating beef collapse.
Back then a much higher proportion of slaughter cattle were traded through saleyards than is the case now and there was widespread producer disaffection with the quality, reliability and timeliness of price information.
With funding assistance from the Commonwealth and oversight by the Standing Committee on Agriculture, the states worked together to develop a standard format for livestock categories, weight ranges and fat scores.
The emphasis was wholly on slaughter stock as the tendency then was for producers to closely compare meatworks weight-and-grade prices with saleyard results with a view to chasing the best return.
Accordingly the weight and fat ranges in the reports were aligned as closely as possible with processors' price schedules.
This was likely the first iteration of an integrated beef/livestock language.
In 1985 AUS-MEAT was formed with the late John Hall as inaugural chief executive.
Early focus was on the development of a national description meat language (later enshrined in the Handbook of Australian Meat) and a disciplined approach to over-the-hooks trading.
In an atmosphere of feedback data sheets for carcase-based trading and the start of Feedback Trials in 1988, it appears that AUS-MEAT assumed responsibility for alignment of the meat language with livestock and thus became officially or unofficially, the keeper of the livestock language.
John Hall stepped down from AUS-MEAT in 1992.
Presumably in the years that followed with bedding down of AUS-MEAT's core meat-related functions, the question arose as to why livestock issues should be part of that remit.
That issue was settled in 1998 when AUS-MEAT relinquished any responsibility it may have had for a livestock language.
Fast forward to 2014 where low cattle prices were biting hard and peak industry councils responded by commissioning a White Paper review of the Australian Beef Language.
The end result was something of a blue-sky visionary document but did contain some specific recommendations on minute detail of meat language.
But livestock was another matter.
Rod Polkinghorne's 51-page background technical paper served to illustrate just how complex a task the livestock component represented and unlike the specific, technical recommendations made for meat, the principal recommendation for livestock was to form yet another expert group to conduct yet another review.
The White Paper was presented to industry in January 2016, by which time cattle had made an unrivalled price recovery.
Fifteen months later in April 2017, peak councils finally agreed to the recommendation for an expert-group review of the livestock language and directed MLA to coordinate commencement of the work.
More than three years passed before a small MLA news article announced in May 2020 that a Livestock Language Review Expert Group had been formed and was well advanced in its deliberations.
As chair of this group, MLA's group manager - adoption and commercialisation, Sarah Strachan, seemed confident that the whole process would conclude with a recommended National Livestock Language Standard to be presented to AUS-MEAT's Australian Meat Industry Language and Standards Committee for endorsement and administrative oversight.
Three more years on and 25 years since it was cast adrift by AUS-MEAT, MLA has now announced that the livestock language is once again in AUS-MEAT's embrace.
However, there is one small detail which may or may not be significant.
Rather than an industry standard as foreshadowed by Ms Strachan, the end document is classified simply as guidelines. The interpretation this invites is here are some options but there may be others.
In essence the document is a collection of pre-existing material from various sources. There is heavy reliance on NSW Agriculture publications together with material from Breedplan, Animal Health Australia, Handbook of Australian Meat, AVA and other nominated sources as well as a number of unattributed contributions.
But unfortunately by accident or design, the imperative of aligning the livestock language with the AUS-MEAT carcase language has slipped.
Where previously a cow was an eight-tooth female bovine in both languages, the livestock guideline now defines a cow as any female that has calved or is over 30 months of age. The heifer definition is similarly affected.
This conflict between dentition and chronological age in determining category also extends to yearlings. Previously both carcase and livestock languages recognised yearlings as having no permanent incisors.
Now we are told that the livestock definition of a yearling is a bovine aged between 12 and 23 months irrespective of dentition.
Not sure how that lot got past AMILSC.
A DOWNWARD price trend in some pork and chicken items and the collapse in hog futures in the United States last week have sparked some speculation that recessionary pressures may be starting to impact demand at foodservice level.
If so, this would have negative implications for lean grinding beef but Steiner is not convinced that there is reason for concern just yet.
They point to low unemployment and robust consumer spending and with the traditional grilling season just around the corner they believe that buyers and traders will be looking for more tangible evidence of faltering demand before heading for the exits.
Rather, it seems the trade is more concerned about not having enough product coverage for April and May and this pushed imported beef prices slightly higher.
Indicator Aust/NZ 90 CL was quoted one cent dearer at US266c/lb FOB US East Coast last week.
In other overseas markets, Australian processors are seeing early signs of improved activity in Japan and Korea, which seems to be driven by the realisation that supply of meat out of the US will start to shorten up.
