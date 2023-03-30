SORGHUM producers already value the alcoholic beverage market, with much of Australia's sorghum export program heading to China for use in the manufacturing of the popular Chinese spirit baijiu.
However, it is not just distilled spirits that offer opportunities for Australian sorghum, with a leading brewing and malting specialist talking up the growth prospects of sorghum beer.
Glen Fox, an Australian researcher now the head of brewing and malting sciences at the University of California, said sorghum could be used to make a gluten-free beer suitable for coeliacs.
"Sorghum can be used to brew a palatable beer and with 1 per cent of the US population of 330 million identifying as coeliacs that means there are some big opportunities out there," he said.
According to Prof Fox humans had been brewing beer for over 10,000 years but due to the quirks of geography grains like barley and wheat, grown in the Fertile Crescent, had become most associated with beer.
"Sorghum can be malted successfully, it has a different profile to the cereal crops but many of the components are the same."
He said one of the major obstacles to seeing more sorghum used to make beer was its germination rate, which is not as good as barley.
"With barley based beer you're looking at 98 per cent germination, the brewers may be able to go a little lower but they will not be able to cope with something that only has 40-50pc germination."
"You need higher germination temperatures and lower drying temperatures, but it is definitely something that can be done and there will definitely be opportunities out there."
"There are also advantages there such as low viscosity levels which is something brewers are looking for."
Prof Fox said breeding advances could focus on lowering the levels of phenolic acid which gives the product an aroma described as medicinal, while raising beta-amylase levels would also be beneficial as it could lead to more extractable maltose in the mashing process, currently a weakness for sorghum.
He said with over 9000 craft breweries in the United States alone he expected there would be someone willing to take a punt on placing greater emphasis on sorghum beer.
"Sierra Nevada, widely considered one of the first major craft breweries, now produces more beer than Australia in total so it demonstrates it is a big market."
The craft beer sector in the US will represent a markedly different market to sorghum beer's traditional home in Africa, where it is the most popular alcoholic drink in many regions.
Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.
