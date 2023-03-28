Farm Online
Pig welfare in the spotlight over activist footage

By Rachael Ward
March 28 2023 - 5:00pm
Activists have released footage from hidden cameras installed at three abattoirs in Victoria. (PR HANDOUT footage from)
The peak body for Australian pork farmers will review confronting footage which appears to show pigs squealing inside abattoirs before being killed.

