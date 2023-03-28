Farm Online
Home/Beef

Triplet Angus calves born at Amphitheatre property

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynette and Phil Cocking have welcomed a set of heifer triplet calves at Amphitheatre. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Lynette and Phil Cocking have welcomed a set of heifer triplet calves at Amphitheatre. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Amphitheatre beef farmers Phil and Lynette Cocking have just welcomed a rare set of triplet heifer calves and a set of twins on a neighbouring property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.