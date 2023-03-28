Farm Online
Home/Cropping

Grains industry calls for inquiry into "billions" in losses

Updated March 28 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 6:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anomalies have been found in the 2021/22 grain and oilseed market season. Picture by Kelly Butterworth
Anomalies have been found in the 2021/22 grain and oilseed market season. Picture by Kelly Butterworth

The National Farmers' Federation has joined calls from GrainGrowers for an investigation into the grain supply chain after a report found a price irregularity that could means billions of dollars in losses to farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.