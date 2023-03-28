The National Farmers' Federation has joined calls from GrainGrowers for an investigation into the grain supply chain after a report found a price irregularity that could means billions of dollars in losses to farmers.
NFF CEO Tony Mahar said the federal government needed to respond immediately by instigating an inquiry through the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission following a report released by GrainGrowers.
"These are mind boggling losses that could run into the billions for wheat alone," he said.
"At a time of increasing market concentration across agricultural supply chains, Australian farmers need certainty that no one is using this market power to increase profit at the expense of family farms.
"Given the impact this could have on farmers and the supply chain, nothing short of an in-depth investigation will do."
The anomalies have been found in the 2021/22 grain and oilseed market season.
GrainGrowers said a research paper released in late 2022 shows large pricing anomalies during the 2021/22 grain marketing season. The paper estimates a value loss to grain growers that could amount to billions of dollars in wheat alone.
GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said growers had been raising the issue for some time, and the report provided "quantitative evidence supporting the need for government to perform an in-depth investigation".
"Given the issue's importance, we believe it is appropriate for the government to decide and commence what it considers to be the most appropriate course of action to address the identified concerns," she said.
GrainGrowers has outlined a range of options for the government to consider, including a Senate Inquiry, an ACCC pricing inquiry, an independent review, or a departmental review by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Ms Gawel said whichever approach is adopted, it is critical that it can gather the necessary information and is meaningful for all industry participants and government.
"Our research highlighted enormous anomalies accepted by grain and oilseed growers in the winter cropping cycle for 2021/22," she said.
"At face value, in wheat alone, the value loss to grain growers could be billions. The enormity of this loss is not sustainable over the longer term should the issue re-surface, as it seriously impacts overall farm viability."
Ms Gawel said that unless the drivers behind these anomalies are better understood and addressed, they would continue adversely impacting growers and the wider industry.
"To get to the heart of the matter, we believe any investigation should include the end-to-end grains supply chain nationally, originating at farm gate through to export and domestic channels," she said.
"The investigation is not a finger-pointing exercise at any individual market participants, but rather a much-needed review in the interest of all players in the value chain."
"A thorough investigation will reveal if there are any supply chain bottlenecks and other barriers for trade participants. This approach, in turn, will help inform the Government on future nation building supply chain investment, increasing the capacity of industry to export larger grain crops in future."
Mr Mahar said it was vital to understand what had happened to prevent further economic fallout and impacts on farmers' bottom line.
"I hate to think what could happen to farming families if this isn't addressed swiftly," he said.
"Our goal to become a $100 billion industry by 2030 strongly relies on our grains sector, so we need to pull every lever to investigate and identify ways the industry can grow to benefit our farmers, our economy and our trading partners."
