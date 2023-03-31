Here's another small farm for sale overlooking Lake Alexandrina.
Offers above $600,000 are invited for 30 hectares (75 acres) at Lake Plains.
There's no home here but lots of potential lifestyle home sites available on the lake shores.
It is currently planted to Shiraz and Cabernet vines and a tree revegetation project underway as well.
Those vines have access to Bremer River and lake irrigation.
The Lake Plains block is being sold by Raine and Horne, the same agents marketing the historic Point Sturt Station on nine hectares (23 acres) about 20km further south also on the lake's edge.
This Lakes Road block has sealed road frontage and powered pumping facilities to its Bremer River edge plus CPC connection.
Bordering zones are also being actively revegetated with native species to reduce rising water tables.
The block has 5.1ha of Shiraz and 9ha of Cabernet fed by equipped pumping facilities feeding to drippers.
It is said to be versatile country with heavier loamy soils with hints of limestone.
For more information contact Paul Clifford from Raine and Horne on 0427 796144.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
