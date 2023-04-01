A big swathe of cleared grazing land in the Upper Murray district is for sale.
The Cudgewa land takes in 421 hectares (1040 acres) and is about 20km from Corryong.
As the pictures show, 308ha (760 acres) has been cleared for grazing.
"Price Hill Lane" is said to be a versatile landholding located in the sought-after Upper Murray district of the North East.
Annual rainfall is a reliable 890mm.
The land is ideally suited to livestock, forestry, potential carbon farming initiatives and recreational or lifestyle pursuits.
Price Hill Lane boasts westerly facing land overlooking mountain silhouettes, whilst benefitting from natural water supply via the Wabba Creek.
As you might imagine in this high country, there are multiple dream-home sites, depending on local council approval.
The land overlooks picturesque valley vistas of the surrounding Upper Murray region.
It has well made access roads and abundant water supply via permanent creeks.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say there is the opportunity for further development of natural catchment dams.
The farm block is ideally positioned to appreciate year-round recreation pursuits like hunting, camping, horse riding with close access to alpine skiing.
The block is 19km from Corryong, 85km from Tumbarumba and 112km from Albury/Wodonga.
The land is being offered for sale by expression of interest closing May 11.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
