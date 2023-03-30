Diverse river country with good feed on the market

BOOLKAMENA Station is presented as a significant 27,526 hectare (68,019 acre) opportunity on the Darling River.
Offered by the Parker family, the property located about 70km north of Menindee and 150km south east of Broken Hill has very diverse land systems that are well suited to both sheep and cattle.
The country varies from grey loams along the river system with flood-out sections, with additional sectors of heavy flood-out country along the Nerowie Creek that ends in Leopard Lake.
There is also a gum lined creek that winds its way down through neighbouring stoney ridges and disperses and creating box swamps along the way to the fertile plains country.
The property also has stretches of red sandy rises with open flats of scattered timber which includes, leopardwood, rosewood, nelia, belah and mulga.
The eastern most portion of Boolkamena is open tablelands style country covered, which has a significant body of feed.
There is currently a good coverage of feed including cotton bush, blue bush, mulga grass, wire grass, copper burr, cannonball, Mitchell grass, salt bush and other native grasses.
The boundary fencing is described as being in good to sound condition, with one boundary fence in need of repair. Internal fences are described as being in generally good order.
There are two sets of cattle yards, one of which also acts as sheep drafting facility with portable panels. The substantial set of sheep yards located at the shearing shed have the capacity to work about 2000 head. There are also 1000 head capacity goat holding yard with a ramp.
The four stand shearing shed has an undercover area for about 800 sheep and a large undercover area for wool bales. There is also accommodation for shearers.
In addition to the Darling River access, there are two good bores with significant pipeline infrastructure that distributes water through all of the paddocks.
A basic weatherboard dwelling with a galvanised iron clad roof homestead is situated on the banks of the Darling River. The four bedroom, two bathroom structure is described as liveable but needing attention.
There is also a meat house with a cool room, a seven bay steel frame shed, and a workshop.
In addition to the rural power connection at the homestead area, there is 17 panel solar system and an 8kVA Honda backup generator.
An extensive list of plant is being offered with the property, which will be added as a separate item to the sales contract.
Registrations of interest close with Nutrien Harcourts on April 27.
Contact Troy Hartman, 0409 391 683, or Simon McIntyre, 0407 843 202, Nutrien Harcourts, Broken Hill.
