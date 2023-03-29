Farm Online
How the dairy industry once flourished in the Maitland area

By Cameron Archer
March 30 2023 - 7:00am
The OAK brand is now nationally recognised.
The OAK brand is now nationally recognised.

The first European farmers in the Maitland area of NSW sought to have cattle and milk cows for their own consumption of milk, butter and cheese. There are early records of cheese production in the Hunter Valley but it never became a staple industry.

