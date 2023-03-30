Farm Online
Nearly 90 per cent of 10 year old ewes carry lambs in age of production trial

KM
By Kristin Murdock
March 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Keeping ewes productive to an older age is possible with good management and strict culling. Picture supplied.
Realisation that ewe fertility doesn't peak until around six years of age, was food for thought for Dr Susan Robertson, the Senior Lecturer in Ruminant Production at Charles Sturt University.

