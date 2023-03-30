Realisation that ewe fertility doesn't peak until around six years of age, was food for thought for Dr Susan Robertson, the Senior Lecturer in Ruminant Production at Charles Sturt University.
"Retention of ageing ewes is a strategy worth considering for producers who wish to maintain or increase their flock size," she said.
Dr Robertson said that while older ewes can have a higher risk of mortality and health issues, these may be minimised with early intervention and culling.
."We recently analysed data from a study conducted some years ago," she said.
During the project period, the research team led by Professor Michael Friend, started with 355 Merino ewes aged from four and a half to five and a half years old and monitored them continually until around ten years of age.
"We started our project with ewes around the age they would normally be culled by producers," Dr Robertson said.
"As part of an EverGraze trial, we looked at the mortality and longevity of the sheep which were brought in every month to be examined for an assessment of condition score.
"It was the ideal way to closely monitor individual ewes.
"We culled unfit ewes before joining each year for low condition score and faulty udder or teeth issues and if they were dry twice, they were also culled."
Ewe mortality ranged from 6.2 per cent to 9.9pc annually, with issues associated with lambing being a major cause.
Between 1.6pc to 42.8pc of ewes were culled in different years.
The higher culling rates were not essential to remove unsound ewes, rather there were younger ewes available.
At 9.5 to 10.5 years of age the remaining ewes were still breeding well with 89pc pregnant and 52pc carrying multiple fetuses although only 81 or 18.3pc of the initial ewes remained..
Younger ewes (2.5 to 5.5 years) were culled at a rate of 8pc to 12pc each year, showing an annual check is important in this class also.
However, the mortality rate of younger ewes was slightly lower than for aged ewes.
"The study showed a pre-joining inspection for all ewes was needed to cull unsound ewes and prevent later risks to ewe welfare," Dr Robertson said.
"However, a single yearly inspection was not adequate for particularly aging ewes, as health issues may not be obvious or present pre-joining.
"A percentage of ewes, in our study 11pc of the total culled, needed to be removed from the flock later in the year. " Dr Robertson said.
The age of ewes influences both lamb and wool production, but also the rates of mortality and other health concerns.
"Fleece weights were measured every year," Dr Robertson said.
"Fleece weight declines and certainly aged ewes produce far less wool.
"However, if the highly productive Merino ewes are identified as hoggets, producers may choose to retain those ewes to older ages than normal to retain their superior genetics for breeding replacements."
According to Dr Robertson, the age structure of flocks is therefore a factor which producers can manage to increase profits while maintaining animal welfare.
"Maintaining welfare in aged sheep is critical in maintaining public perceptions of production methods."
"Usually ewes are culled at five to six years but keeping ewes to older ages may be considered to reduce the number of purchased replacements.
"It may also be a useful strategy when increasing flock size," she said..
Dr Robertson said that in Merino ewes fleece weight peaks at 3.8 to 4.7 years of age but the number of lambs weaned per ewe peaks at six years of age.
Ewe mortality rates will increase above six years of age but how much depends on management.
Previous to the study there was limited data on the causes of mortality and culling for ewes above seven years of age.
"The current high prices for replacement ewes and re-building of flocks means more producers may be keeping ewes a couple of years or so longer than normal," Dr Robertson said.
Dr Robertson said the takeaway message from the trial was that it may be viable to retain older ewes past five or six years of age.
"They can be productive without welfare being compromised but they will need to be culled for poor performance and health issues, at least twice a year."
