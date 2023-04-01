Farm Online
SA country designer features in new podcast

By Kristin Murdock
April 1 2023 - 12:00pm
Founder of Iris and Wool, Emily Riggs recently feautured on a new podcast called "You moved where?!"
For city-girl-turned-country-fashion-designer Emily Riggs, life on the land near Burra in regional South Australia has unlocked opportunities in fashion she'd never have dreamt possible in the big smoke.

