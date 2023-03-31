Next round of PDS funding applications now open

Farm Online
MLA opens funding bids for next PDS programs

April 1 2023 - 6:30am
Funding applications are now open for cattle and sheep producers throughout Australia who are interested in running local projects to demonstrate on-farm benefits of research and development findings.

