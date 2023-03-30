A choice farm block at Freeling, just north of Adelaide, has sold strongly at auction today for $2.4 million.
Ray White Rural auctioneer Geoff Schell described the farm country as some of the best in South Australia.
After 140 years of ownership the Peter's family sold the farm at the auction held at the Freeling Recreation Centre this morning.
Freeling borders the Barossa Valley and is well known as the host of many locations used in the filming of the popular TV series McLeod's Daughters.
Located 8km north of Freeling township, the farm takes in 104 hectares (258 acres) with an estimated 90.5ha (124 acres) said to be arable.
At the fall of the hammer, the land realised $9302 per acre.
The auction began before a good crowd with a bid from the floor at $1.5 million.
Several bidders pushed the sale price along to $2.4m.
The land was described as gently undulating and highly productive arable farming land. The former homestead is still located on the property.
It has rich and fertile cropping soils suited to a broad enterprise mix plus secure water with SA mains connected to the property.
Average annual average rainfall is 487mm.
It has been held within the Peter's family for over 140 years "which is testament to the long term productivity and reliability", agents said.
The successful bidder will be granted access to the property for tillage rights and sowing of winter crops.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
