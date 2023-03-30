Farm Online
Strathavon: Exclusion fenced central west country makes impressive $460/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
Productive central west grazing country protected by an exclusion fence has sold for $/acre. Picture - supplied
STRATHAVON, a productive 5537 hectare (13,682 acre) central west grazing country protected by an exclusion fence has sold for $6.3 million - the equivalent of $1138/ha ($460/acre).

