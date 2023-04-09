Fertility is Hazeldean's key cattle trait

The Litchfield family are renowned breeders of elite genetics, trading as Hazeldean Angus. Pictured are Stirling Bradley with his parents Ed Bradley and Bea Litchfield, and grandparents Libby and Jim Litchfield. Picture supplied by Hazeldean Angus

Six generations of knowledge and experience add up to the Hazeldean advantage, when commercial cattle breeders are looking for Angus bulls.

The Litchfield family has been breeding livestock for more than 150 years, and Hazeldean Angus - through general manager, Jim Litchfield - was one of the first southern studs to take bulls into Queensland to sell by auction.

There are Hazeldean genetics used in breeding programs on farms in every Australian state and territory.

Hazeldean's Ed Bradley said the business regularly adapted its goals and progressed its breeding management to meet the changing needs of commercial clients.

"The Hazeldean breeding program's ultimate goal is to produce cattle that are structurally correct, genetically superior and have the ability to perform in a wide range of environments," he said.



"This means breeding animals with good growth rates, high quality meat and strong maternal traits.



"Fertility, calving ease and weight gain are a key focus. We always need a live calf."

Hazeldean Angus cattle are bred in the open vistas of Monaro country, with its short growing season. Picture supplied by Hazeldean Angus

In addition to their seedstock breeding program and bull sales, the Hazeldean company manages commercial sheep and cattle operations and a Merino stud.



Herd management is centred on Hazeldean Angus' Cooma properties, in the NSW Monaro country at 1000 metres elevation, with a very short growing season and where winters are long and cold.

The properties in the Monaro country are complemented by a property in the Snowy Mountain foothills at Adelong.

"We run our country pretty conservatively, with a focus on sustainable land management practices. We look after the country."

As Hazeldean Angus genetics continues to lead the way in the Australian beef industry, the Litchfield family's focus on quality genetics and sustainable farming practices ensures they will remain a trusted source for breeding high quality Angus cattle into the future.

Hazldean Angus bulls growing out on Monaro country at Cooma. Picture supplied by Hazeldean Angus

Breeding for elite genetics

Joining is a tightly controlled program for the entire herd - heifers and cows - across the three NSW properties.

All heifers and a significant portion of the cow herd are part of a fixed-time single-cycle artificial insemination program, followed by bulls for six weeks. The remaining cows are joined to bulls for two cycles.

"We join about 900 stud heifers each year. Heifers need to make the tight joining window, calve unassisted, then rear a calf and calve down again by three years old.

"We try to keep the genetics as modern as we can; the younger females are generally genetically superior and put pressure on the older cows to make way for them."

To ensure the Litchfield family aligns their stud objectives with their clients' goals, the Hazeldean Angus commercial herd weans calves at 200 days and turns steers and surplus heifers off as backgrounder or feeder cattle.

Hazeldean Angus cattle are sold direct to Rangers Valley feedlot. Many clients of Hazeldean Angus also sell their feeder and backgrounder cattle to Rangers Valley, where the bloodline is highly sought due to its feedlot performance and standout marbling scores, well ahead of the Angus industry average.

Jim and Bea Litchfield use sire verification, birth-, 200-, 400- and 600-day weights, tissue sampling for genomic testing, muscle scanning, rump and rib fat measurements, independent structural assessments and scrotal measurements to make breeding decisions. It's information that enables Hazeldean Angus to be an industry leader in breeding and selecting bulls.

Hazeldean Angus genetics have been bred into herds in every Australian state and territory. Picture supplied by Hazeldean Angus

The breadth and depth of genetic gain in a stud herd of 2900 females enables the principals of Hazeldean Angus to select the very best bulls for their clients each year.

"Hazeldean uses the best bulls in the industry. We prioritise good structure and feet.

"Temperament is seriously important.

"Our clients want cattle that are quiet, easy to handle, travel well over distance and settle down to eat and put on weight - these traits are real profit drivers."

Hazeldean Angus hosts four bull sales throughout the year.The bulls offered for sale have undergone rigorous selection processes to ensure they meet the stud's high standards.

"These bulls have been bred for their fertility, growth, carcase quality and overall performance, making them an excellent investment for producers looking to improve their own herds."

Hazeldean Angus bull inspections underway on sale day at Cooma. Picture supplied by Hazeldean Angus

On May 4, 80 bulls, average age 20mo, will be offered by Hazeldean Angus at Cooma in an on-property Autumn Bull Sale.

On August 3, Hazeldean Angus will offer 250 bulls, rising-two-years-old, at their Northern Performance Bull Sale at Drillham in Queensland.

On August 8, Hazeldean Angus will offer 90 two-year-old bulls at their fourth New England Bull Sale, to be held at Tamworth, NSW.