Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Dubbo's Little Big Dairy Co. nominated for Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's President's Medal

By Newsroom
April 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President's Medal judges Michael Bullen (left) and Ed Halmagyi with the Little Big Dairy Co.'s Emma Elliott and Erika Chesworth. Picture supplied
President's Medal judges Michael Bullen (left) and Ed Halmagyi with the Little Big Dairy Co.'s Emma Elliott and Erika Chesworth. Picture supplied

Success continues for the Little Big Dairy Co., which has been announced as a finalist for the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's prestigious 16th annual President's Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.