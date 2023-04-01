Success continues for the Little Big Dairy Co., which has been announced as a finalist for the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's prestigious 16th annual President's Medal.
Regarded as Australia's pinnacle food and beverage prize, the President's Medal celebrates inspirational, innovative food and beverage producers who have financial, social, and environmental integrity as well as quality products.
Contenders are drawn from the field of Sydney Royal Champions across its wine, dairy, beer and cider, and fine food shows. The winner earns the right to claim their brand is one of the country's best.
READ ALSO:
Co-founder of the Dubbo NSW-based Little Big Dairy Co., Erika Chesworth, spoke on behalf of the family which runs the business and said they were humbled by the consideration.
"This nomination is very special to The Little Big Dairy Co.," she said.
"There's a real alignment between what we're trying to achieve with our brand, and what the President's Medal champions: product quality, community engagement, sustainability.
"There's a generational saying in our family: 'If you take care of the little things, the big things will take care of themselves', and we are incredibly honoured and delighted that the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW has recognised us with this nomination."
Little Big Dairy Co. earned a place in the 15-business shortlist for the medal after two consecutive wins in the Sydney Royal Champion cream category. The 2022 win was for the double cream and 2023 for its pouring cream.
But what helped it get down to the list of six finalists was the commitment to becoming Australia's first circular dairy.
Aimed at 'closing the loop', the company's sustainability commitment leads every decision the family makes on the farm and in the factory - from reducing plastic waste to improving water conservation, improving soil health, reducing energy consumption and emissions, and prioritising animal health and welfare.
It is paying dividends, delivering improved outcomes for the cows, the community, and the environment.
As part of the assessment process for the award, the Little Big Dairy Co. were visited by two high-profile President's Medal judges last week and they completed a review of the business.
The judges examined the farm and processing facility while also met the cows who make everything possible.
The judges for this year are Michael Bullen - an innovator with extensive experience in the agriculture, water and sustainability space across government and the private sector - and renowned chef and food author, Ed Halmagyi (or 'Fast Ed' to his television fanbase.)
The Royal Agricultural Society's 16th annual President's Medal will be presented on April 12 at the Sydney Royal Show.
The winner will receive prizes including $10,000 in prize money, a pop-up stand within the coveted Woolworths Fresh Food Dome at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show - and invaluable exposure through year-round promotion.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
iframe src="https://cloud.mc.austcommunitymedia.com.au/farmonline" width="100%" height="880px" /iframe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.