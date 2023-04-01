Farm Online
Home/Machinery

New Holland has named its 2023 Dealers of the Year

April 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Thompson, AEH Group and Claire Miles, CNH Industrial. AEH Group was named the CNH Industrial Capital Dealer of the Year 2023 Multi-outlet.
David Thompson, AEH Group and Claire Miles, CNH Industrial. AEH Group was named the CNH Industrial Capital Dealer of the Year 2023 Multi-outlet.

New Holland has announced the winners of its 2023 Dealer of the Year Awards, with McIntosh & Son, AEH Group and Geronimo Farm Equipment claiming some of the top titles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.