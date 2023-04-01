New Holland has announced the winners of its 2023 Dealer of the Year Awards, with McIntosh & Son, AEH Group and Geronimo Farm Equipment claiming some of the top titles.
McIntosh & Son Katanning received the coveted title of New Holland Dealer of the Year 2023 while AEH Group was named the CNH Industrial Capital Dealer of the Year 2023 Multi-outlet.
New South Wales dealership, Geronimo Farm Equipment at Walgett, took out the CNH Industrial Capital Dealer of the Year 2023 - Single/Dual branches.
New Holland Australia and New Zealand general manager Bruce Healy congratulated the recipients of the awards, commending them on their ongoing commitment to high standards of service and performance.
"Through these annual awards, we recognise the outstanding efforts of our dealers across several criteria of excellence throughout 2022, including operations, market share, customer focus, parts and service and use best-in-class business practices," Mr Healy said.
"Each dealer group recognised through these awards has demonstrated excellence in service, collaboration, and commitment-particularly to upholding the values and standards New Holland has become known for."
The awards program celebrates excellence in performance and service across an extensive network of more than 100 dealership locations in Australia and New Zealand.
Winners received trophies in recognition of their win, as well as a cash prize to reinvest in customer service and experience within the dealership group.
Also celebrated on the night were several New Holland dealer anniversaries, with 10 to 75 years of service across the dealer network being recognised.
"We are very pleased to see the strength of our network continue to grow and are committed to supporting our dealers to continue delivering the best in the market," Mr Healy said.
"Australian farmers truly are in the most capable hands, as demonstrated by the deep roots held by our dealers in their respective communities.
"Congratulations to all our winners, long-term dealers, and entire network-New Holland thanks you for your dedication and ongoing representation of our brand."
