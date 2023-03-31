Their reputation may be as grumpy, spitting and unfriendly but according to Paul Martin the camel is likened to a labrador in nature and milking them is easier than it sounds.
"The grumpiness is sort of associated with how they have been trained," he said.
"We train them more like horses and they are a completely different animal, we call them 'grass eating labradors' here."
Mr Martin's farm - Summer Land Camels at Harrisville in Queensland - is 345 hectares and his 400 camels, 200 of which are used for milking, will be open to the public for meet and greets as part of the first Scenic Rim Farm Gate Trail for 2023 on Sunday, April 2.
The farm gate trail will also be a chance for consumers to explore value-added products the camel dairy started producing when they had an excess of milk, including camel milk vodka.
"With all this milk, as we were training and growing the camel herd, we started looking at longer shelf life products like cheese," he said.
"From that we had whey left over and it became a challenge of what can we do with this? Powdering the whey is usually front and centre of what people do, but when you are doing artisan products you don't have the volume to spray dry.
"We looked at other alternatives and making it into alcohol, vodka, was something that was able to be achieved."
Working with a distiller in the region Mr Martin said the vodka didn't have a milky colour but was clear and has a unique flavour.
"It's very smooth," he said.
The whey seems to make it a slightly smoother alcohol, rather than a harsh burning alcohol.
"Our initial vodka was a milk and honey blend, we thought we would add honey to assist with the yield, and it created a unique product with the honey changing flavour throughout the season, so every batch is different from that honey.
"Since then we have taken the honey out and tried blends and it still has that same smoothness, so it must be coming from the whey."
He was now working on aged barrel vodkas using camel milk and also a rum.
The camel milk vodka has proved popular locally and has sparked interest from overseas Mr Martin said.
"We have had a lot of interest from the US, but the challenge is getting it over there," he said.
"There are also other markets around the world keen on it and I suppose the vodka being the only of its kind in the world, we are slotted into that category where people want to collect it."
The camel dairy also produces a range of skin care products and powered camel milk which may soon be used to create baby formula, with an ability to be consumed by people with cow milk allergies.
"The milk has been used historically to treat gut ailments," he said.
"Through more testing at Melbourne University, they are looking at the benefits and how it helps with diabetes and other gut and brain related illnesses.
"And for anyone with dairy allergies, it's the only mammal milk they can drink."
Mr Martin started the venture looking for solutions to feral camel populations in Australia and with much to learn about the animals, said they could also provide benefits in cattle grazing operations.
"My background with camels was integrating them with livestock to try and pass on the gut bacteria to cattle and help them break down dry feed," he said.
"So I think there is also another solution there where camels can be used to add biodiversity to grazing operations, manage weeds and be another protein source."
Summer Land Camels is Australia's largest camel dairy, and is part of the first Scenic Rim Farm Gate Trail for 2023 on Sunday April 2, along with 24 other farms and distillers.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.