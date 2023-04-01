Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Deakin professor optimistic about Curdies River future

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
April 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deakin University ecologist Professor Rebecca Lester led the new study of the Curdies River and said she believed the ailing catchment would turn around, but it would take years if not decades to restore to its former condition. Picture by Anthony Brady
Deakin University ecologist Professor Rebecca Lester led the new study of the Curdies River and said she believed the ailing catchment would turn around, but it would take years if not decades to restore to its former condition. Picture by Anthony Brady

The Deakin University ecologist who led the new study into the cause of algal blooms in the Curdies River at Peterborough in south western Victoria says she is optimistic about the future of the waterway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.